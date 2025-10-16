Top-4: Two of the worst teams score eight goals

Like many Wednesdays, there weren't a ton of games on the schedule last night. Eight teams were in action. Here are the results and highlights:

Two teams each scored at least eight goals in a game on the same night for the first time since April 9, 2025.#NHLStats: https://t.co/foSVNnhc9F pic.twitter.com/ab6rLUeete – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 16, 2025

1. Sabres score eight goals against SensIn Buffalo, the Senators were playing their first game in their new uniform. Very nice!

Like many third uniforms, it was unlucky. Ottawa lost 8-4… to the Buffalo Sabres. The loss of Brady Tkachuk hurts…

The Sabres won their first game of the season and have the same record as Ottawa (1-3-0).

In the win, Buffalo scored four special-team goals, their first since 2018.

2. Big of the Blackhawks wins in St. Louis

Frank Nazar scores, chaos follows, and he still goes to the bench for the drive-by celebration pic.twitter.com/lq0wBWijYB – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 16, 2025

The Sabres weren't the only ones to score a touchdown and a two-point conversion yesterday. The Blackhawks, too, did it against the St. Louis Blues. Chicago won 8-3. I'm very impressed with Chicago this early in the season. The club has a 2-2-1 record. In the win, Frank Nazar continued his good start to the season by scoring a rather special goal. In fact, it was the winning goal.

Joel Hofer was also in the news, but for all the wrong reasons. He gave the first goal of the game to Ilya Mikheyev on a silver platter.

OH NO JOEL HOFER, OH NO PERFECT PASS… TO THE WRONG TEAM pic.twitter.com/bHtbW6kq2d– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 16, 2025

Connor Bedard, meanwhile, finished the game with three assists.Check this one out:

Holy moly what a pass from Bedard pic.twitter.com/pOWbjPTCl – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 16, 2025

3. Utah reveals its mascotLast night was the first home game in Mammoth history, and to mark the occasion, the second-year club revealed its new mascot.

The Utah Mammoth reveal their mascot Tusky! pic.twitter.com/Mgml9EO1N3 – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 16, 2025

The Flames, despite a fine performance from their second goalkeeper Devin Cooley, didn't play the spoilsport. A 3-1 victory for the hosts, though it was the visitors who scored first. Rasmus Andersson

crashed the net to give the Fl

ames

the lead!

Tied 1-1, J.J. Peterka scored a beautiful goal.The Sabres must regret trading him, that one.

JJ Peterka shot out of a ROCKET pic.twitter.com/03n2rjghnT – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 16, 2025

In four games this season, the forward has two goals and an assist

4. Third win in a row for the Red Wings

Lundy faceoff win Marchy wrap around pic.twitter.com/i2fjmNTeUQ – Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 16, 2025

Since the Habs beat the Wings, they haven't lost again. They've won their last three games. Most recently (yesterday), they beat the two-time defending champions 4-1. Without Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, some forwards have to step up. That's what Brad Marchand did, scoring the team's only goal.

Patrick Kane, for his part, isn't known as the best maverick in history.

But yesterday, he beat Sergei Bobrovsky with a perfect shot.

A SNIPE BY SHOWTIME pic.twitter.com/Lo35nRbfV0 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 16, 2025

It was the winning goal, by the way.Dylan Larkin, Mason Appleton, Michael Rasmussen and Alex DeBrincat all picked up two points in the win. Detroit is in first place in the Atlantic. spacer title='Prolongation'] –

Brad Marchand has 3 goals, 5 pts in his last 4 games. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 16, 2025

– Zach Benson has a blast against the Sens.

– 22 teams in action tonight.