The time Samuel Montembeault failed to identify himself when delivering drugs

In the summer of 2022, Samuel Montembeault's mother was working in a Victoriaville pharmacy, and found herself short of delivery drivers, as one was ill and the other on vacation. During his appearance on the Drette su'l tape podcast, Montembeault recounted the story of how he became a delivery driver for a day. Montembeault replaced the absent delivery drivers. He remembers delivering medicines and other products to many people. He worked until 9 p.m. The worst part was that nobody recognized him, even though he had just played his first season with the Canadiens. He'd found himself in front of the Habs cage 38 times during the 2021-22 season, so it's understandable that he went unnoticed. Montembeault isn't the most extroverted guy, especially around people he doesn't know

Michael Del Zotto is all-in on Ivan Demidov. pic.twitter.com/zDPxUMScTX – NHL Media (@NHLMedia) October 16, 2025

Another reason he went unrecognized may be that he wasn't yet the Habs' number-one goalie. He shared the cage with Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau, but one lady recognized him, albeit late. She went to the pharmacy where Montembeault's mother worked to confirm that she had indeed been served by a Canadiens player. It's nice to see a player willing to do his mother a favor like that. Let's just say that on an NHL salary, he didn't necessarily need a deliveryman's paycheck for one day.– Del Zotto is a big Ivan Demidov fan.

– Cam Atkinson got one last lap in Columbus.

The final lap for a CBJ Legend! pic.twitter.com/wrF21WE5Sx – Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 17, 2025

– Pinto broke a Senators record.