The time Samuel Montembeault failed to identify himself when delivering drugs

In the summer of 2022, Samuel Montembeault's mother was working in a Victoriaville pharmacy, and found herself short of delivery drivers, as one was ill and the other on vacation. During his appearance on the Drette su'l tape podcast, Montembeault recounted the story of how he became a delivery driver for a day.Montembeault replaced the absent delivery drivers. He remembers delivering medicines and other products to many people. He worked until 9 p.m. The worst part was that nobody recognized him, even though he had just played his first season with the Canadiens. He'd found himself in front of the Habs cage 38 times during the 2021-22 season, so it's understandable that he went unnoticed. Montembeault isn't the most extroverted guy, especially around people he doesn't know
'Overtime'– Del Zotto is a big Ivan Demidov fan.
Michael Del Zotto is all-in on Ivan Demidov. pic.twitter.com/zDPxUMScTX
– NHL Media (@NHLMedia) October 16, 2025
– Cam Atkinson got one last lap in Columbus.
The final lap for a CBJ Legend! pic.twitter.com/wrF21WE5Sx
– Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 17, 2025
– Pinto broke a Senators record.
Shane Pinto scored his League-leading sixth goal of the season and has now found the back of the net in four of five @Senators games to begin 2025-26. #NHLStatsWatch now : https://t.co/dT3 4F4MhkC pic.twitter.com/Bbf1bbW5JC
– NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 16, 2025