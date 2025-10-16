The Dodgers are one win away from the World Series

The National League Championship Series continued tonight in Los Angeles. The Brewers were trying to win their first game of the series.

And the Dodgers, with Tyler Glasnow, wanted to send the Brewers to the wires.

But in the first, it was the Dodgers who struck first. Shohei Ohtani came out of hibernation by hitting a triple, just before Mookie Betts drove it in.

That made it 1-0.

SHOHEI OHTANI WITH THE WHEELS!! Leadoff Triple to start NLCS Game 3 pic.twitter.com/DhfK1yiY4M – Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 16, 2025

After just one out in the game for the Brewers pitcher and two players on the paths, Aaron Ashby gave way to Jacob Misiorowski, who we wanted to see in the second inning only for the Brewers.

The youngster shut the door in the first.

That seemed to give his team wings. Caleb Durbin hit a triple (using Shohei Ohtani's recipe) and took advantage of Jake Bauers driving him in to tie the game.

Well done.

After that, the pitchers took matters into their own hands on both sides. Glasnow pitched five and two-thirds innings, retiring eight Brewers players on strikes in the process. He gave up no runs, other than the one in the second inning.

As for Misio, he ended up pitching for five innings and did well. He got into trouble in the sixth (giving up a run) because before then, he hadn't really been hit by the Dodgers.

He put nine players in the mitt. Talk about a franchise record for a rookie.

But it was by putting players on the paths that the Dodgers accentuated their lead. A nasty throw to first base opened the door to the third run scored by the home side.

A pickoff throw gets away and the @Dodgers extend their lead! pic.twitter.com/v90xCsZPAZ – MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2025

As if things weren't bad enough, the Brewers saw Jackson Chourio injure the ankle that had given him trouble earlier in the playoffs. It looked like it was going to hurt.

He didn't finish the game.

Jackson Chourio leaves the game with an apparent right leg injury in the 7th inning and is replaced by Blake Perkins. #NLCS pic.twitter.com/elRweQiAH9 – MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2025

The Dodgers put their hands on a third straight win over Milwaukee in a game that finished 3-1, which had won the last eight regular games between the two teams in 2024 and 2025. The playoffs are another matter.

Tomorrow night, the Brewers face elimination. Jose Quintana (if nothing changes) and Shohei Ohtani will be in the lineup. Right now, everything's working for the Dodgers.

WHAT A PLAY BY MOOKIE BETTS! pic.twitter.com/O7XckDimXX – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 17, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.