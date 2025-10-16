Sidney Crosby or not, Mike Matheson must stay

Yesterday, on the JiC show, Renaud Lavoie mentioned that Mike Matheson can play a big role in attracting Sidney Crosby to Montreal.The two guys are good buddies and are very close to each other,but Sidney Crosby or not, Mike Matheson has to stay. And the reason is simple: the Canadiens need him… on several levels. Matheson is a respected veteran in the dressing room. He takes his leadership role to heart, and plays a huge role in the team's results on the ice. But it's also worth mentioning that Matheson has been playing great hockey since he was paired with Noah Dobson. The two form a truly effective pair in all three zones of the ice… and they've also been among the elite defensively so far this season. You can't make this up:

Mike Matheson – Noah Dobson: one of the NHL's most effective duos so far this season! pic.twitter.com/NA7zSAof85 – L'Antichambre (@Antichambre) October 16, 2025

Captain Nick Suzuki is in the building.

Mike Matheson has said on several occasions that he sees himself staying in Montreal. He wants to play for the Canadiens because he likes it here and because he likes the way the Habs are building, and we know that the organization likes him a lot. Jeff Gorton reminded us that the Québécois is an important player for the club, which explains why his contract has become a priority since Lane Hutson signed. It wasn't the first time we'd heard Gorton sing the defenseman's praises . But Matheson's contribution doesn't stop at his play on the ice either. He's one of those with the experience to guide the younger players on the team. He's the one who took over David Savard's place and role: today, Mike Matheson is the big brother to the guys in the room. He wears a letter on his sweater, he's helping the club build a better culture because the effort is always there when you watch him on the rink, and you have to have guys like him in the club too.Add to that the fact that he's still so good on the ice . the team really needs him.– Hello, Nick.

Our home opener was memorable Ready for pt. II

It'll be up to the Canadiens to take advantage pic.twitter.com/dBbPaDxuw2 – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 16, 2025

Devils-Panthers tonight. Be careful of the opponent you don't see coming pic.twitter.com/euC2lgpsSZ – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 16, 2025

