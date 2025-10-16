Sidney Crosby: David Reinbacher’s name thrown into the discussion

The Canadiens are off to a good start. They'll have the opportunity tonight to go for a fourth win in five games, and that could really happen when you consider that the Preds will be in town.We're not talking about a Nashville powerhouse, after all.But even if the Montreal club is doing well, there's one “problem” that remains: the Habs don't have a big line of centers. And on that score, we all know that Sidney Crosby's name has been linked to that of the Habs – especially given the Penguins' situation in Pittsburgh. Everyone also knows that Crosby will make the decision. If he wants to stay, he'll stay. But if he wants to give himself a chance of winning another Stanley Cup, he'll have to leave, and if that happens, the Habs will be among the teams interested in him. It's already one of the clubs keeping an eye on #87 right now to see what can happen, as Renaud Lavoie(Real Kyper & Bourne) discussed. What's interesting is that the journalist also commented on what it would cost to get the Kid out of Pittsburgh. And that's when he mentioned draft picks and David Reinbacher as pieces that might interest the Penguins. The Habs organization loves David Reinbacher. But to go get Crosby in Pittsburgh… I get the impression that Kent Hughes would be capable of letting his defenseman go.

Renaud Lavoie: Re Canadiens: Montreal and probably a couple of other teams are waiting to see what's gonna happen with Sidney Crosby – Real Kyper & Bourne (10/15) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) October 16, 2025

Official statement from the Vegas Golden Knights on Carter Hart. More: https://t.co/7jWN6i0tzr#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/kzvbA2uSlv – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 16, 2025

If Crosby chooses the Canadiens, Kent Hughes will have the big stick in discussions with Kyle Dubas. And that's what prompts Renaud Lavoie to say that the Habs would be in a position where they wouldn't have to gut the club so much to acquire Sidney Crosby.That's interesting, too. Then again, we shouldn't think that Kent Hughes will be the only GM in the National League with his nose in the matter. But in reality, I get the impression that it's Crosby who's going to choose his destination… because he's in a position to do so, given his age and status. And that's why Hughes prepared himself by trading Carey Price's contract at the beginning of September. This gives the Canadiens' GM more flexibility, allowing him to be more creative in building a deal for his payroll.

Tuch contract talks put on “backburner,” says agent https://t.co/6HY8fhKRG3 – The Fourth Period (@TFP) October 16, 2025

SJ claims Iorio – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 16, 2025

David Pagnotta: I could see Philadelphia at least listening on Owen Tippett, nothing imminent now, but it wouldn't surprise me depending on how the dominoes fall…if teams really start to poke a little bit harder on a guy like that – DFO Rundown (10/15 ) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) October 16, 2025

