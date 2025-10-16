Reinbacher’s return, no P. Diddy for the Habs and the end of Kotkaniemi

It's October 16, 2025. The Canadiens – who have won three of their first four games of the season – are about to play their fifth game of the campaign. Will the Canadiens manage a fourth straight win tonight against the Predators? Would be nice…In the meantime, let's take a look at some interesting files…1. It's three weeks to the day since David Reinbacher injured his hand (on September 25 against the Maple Leafs). The Canadiens said Reinbacher would be out for four weeks, which means that in a week's time, Reinbacher should be fit to play (in the AHL).Reminder: a medical professional told me he doubted Reinbacher would be able to return after only four weeks in the case of a fracture like the one he suffered. Especially since I've not heard that he's started skating again in Laval yet…Whatever. Officiallywe can expect Reinbacher to face the Rochester Americans next Friday night south of the border. It will be interesting to see how Reinbacher performs on the ice. To put an end to Reinbacher's rehab, wouldn't it be wiser to wait until October 29 at home to send him back into the fray, which would ultimately result in a fifth week's absence, but a more favorable context for Rhino?
Max Lalonde asked her if any requests from the players had to be turned down, and she replied that they had: a song with P. Diddy had to be replaced because of the singer's actions, and an internal decision was made to dose the Kanye West because of the latter's polarization. Was it right to censor certain choices? Should we have separated the artist from the person? One thing's for sure: there won't be any P. Diddy songs playing at the Bell Centre this season, given that the club didn't want to play any on Tuesday night.3. Ost* that Patrik Laine was good in Winnipeg. He's really not the same player since his injuries
The Hurricanes will have no choice but to buy out (advantageously given his age) his contract this summer. Kotkaniemi has become a liability for the team.