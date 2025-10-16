Olympics: Lane Hutson added to U.S. preliminary list

Good news for Lane Hutson. The Canadiens defenseman has been added to the U.S. preliminary roster for the 2026 Olympic Games, just a few months away. Frank Seravalli broke the news.

#GoHabsGo Lane Hutson, #Canucks Thatcher Demko and Brock Boeser were listed among the skaters on @usahockey‘s expanded preliminary 2026 Olympic roster submission. Those three did not attend the Olympic orientation camp in August. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 16, 2025

Thatcher Demko and Brock Boeser, who weren't on the list either, are there too. All three had not been invited to the American club's orientation camp this summer.Does this mean that Hutson will definitely be at the Olympics? No, that's not what it means. It simply means that Lane Hutson's father's threats have paid off – the American officials now have the Habs defenseman on their radar more than ever, which is good news for the young man.

