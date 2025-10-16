Mike Shildt file: compromising information emerges

Under Mike Shildt, the San Diego Padres had a 93-win campaign in 2024 and a 90-win campaign in 2025. For most Major League Baseball teams, this would be unhoped-for.

But in San Diego, it was the tree that hid the forest. Indeed, according to reports by Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune and Jon Heyman of the New York Post, discontent within the organization was at an all-time high under the manager's reign.

Latest On Mike Shildt's Resignation As Padres Manager https://t.co/deLRLdTrSI pic.twitter.com/zl77fF0XsI – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 15, 2025

Among other things, Heyman revealed that the relationship between Shildt and one of his coaches had deteriorated so much that a fight almost broke out between them.

For its part, Acee went into more detail, with several team sources characterizing Shildt as inflexible towards his coaching staff and the team's support staff. Not to mention the fact that the skipper is said to have a tendency to micromanage and possess a hot temper that is easily triggered by questions or comments.

If Mike Shildt was frustrating behind the scenes, why didn't the Padres completely unravel?@ErikKratz31 isn't buying it without hearing specific examples. pic.twitter.com/XFWBG841CC – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 15, 2025

This would also be why, after a 90-win season in 2021, the St. Louis Cardinals decided to fire Shildt, despite the fact that he had won National League Manager of the Year.

A half-dozen sources, including current and former members of the Cardinals organization and two people who were part of the offices that considered interviewing Shildt within a month of his firing, said that some Cardinals coaches and others threatened to quit if Shildt stayed.

This time, Shildt left of his own accord, without apologizing for anything.

One of the reasons I'm leaving is frustration at the stress and inability to please everyone. I've made the decision to go home because of that. I'm tired of dealing with it.

Not very glorious.

This content was created with the help of AI.