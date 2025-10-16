Hockey

Logan Mailloux has the NHL’s worst differential for a defenseman this season
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
To say that things aren't going well on the ice for Logan Mailloux would be an understatement. The defenseman, who was told to find a place to live in St. Louis after training camp, hasn't been able to get off the ground at all this early in the season. And even though it's only been four games, we can talk about it. Of course, we can't say he'll be rotten forever, but we can analyze what we see anyway.Since the start of the season, at every Blues game, criticism of Mailloux (who has just two shots on goal) has been rife. Just yesterday, on the heels of the Blackhawks game, Blues fans were wondering just how bad Mailloux could have been in 15 minutes on the ice. His advanced stats are more than ordinary, let's say.

Let's just say that people aren't happy, right now, to see that he's been traded for Zachary Bolduc. And when I say people, I mean… people in St. Louis.While the Blues allowed eight goals (yes, yes) to the Hawks, Mailloux maintained a minus-4 differential. And those who watch his games see that he's crooked, on the ice.The Snake (who sees Mailloux being sent back to the AHL within a few months) has been right, until now.In fact, in four games this season, the Ontarian currently has a minus-7 differential. Only two NHL players (Nikita Kucherov in four games and Sam Bennett in five games) are worse. They're both forwards. That said, even if it all goes wrong, I agree with what Grant McCagg said in the last few days: he's by no means finished and his career is just beginning. He has time to improve.

Developing a defenseman takes time. It wasn't written in the sky that Alexander Romanov would become this good on Long Island. It was hard to say, with any certainty, that Mikhail Sergachev would become so good after his four tough games in Montreal.We agree that Sergachev was only 18, but we understand what I mean: a defenseman needs time to become the best version of himself.

The Blues may never see the defenseman they envisioned when Mailloux arrived (he'll have to clean up his game in his zone to improve), but we'll see in due course. One thing's for sure, though: nobody in Montreal is regretting the trade right now

