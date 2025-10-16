Logan Mailloux has the NHL’s worst differential for a defenseman this season

To say that things aren't going well on the ice for Logan Mailloux would be an understatement. The defenseman, who was told to find a place to live in St. Louis after training camp, hasn't been able to get off the ground at all this early in the season. And even though it's only been four games, we can talk about it. Of course, we can't say he'll be rotten forever, but we can analyze what we see anyway.Since the start of the season, at every Blues game, criticism of Mailloux (who has just two shots on goal) has been rife. Just yesterday, on the heels of the Blackhawks game, Blues fans were wondering just how bad Mailloux could have been in 15 minutes on the ice. His advanced stats are more than ordinary, let's say.
The Blues may never see the defenseman they envisioned when Mailloux arrived (he'll have to clean up his game in his zone to improve), but we'll see in due course. One thing's for sure, though: nobody in Montreal is regretting the trade right now
. Three goals and Sir Pathetik: Zachary Bolduc didn't take long to fall in love with Montreal.
