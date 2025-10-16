Jakub Dobes in net tonight | Arber Xhekaj in the stands

Let's talk about the Canadiens' line-up: tonight, when the Nashville Predators come to town, the Canadiens will have a slightly different line-up than we've seen all season. We say this because Jayden Struble didn't work overtime at optional practice this morning. That said, Arber Xhekaj stayed with Joe Veleno, so

no overtime for Jayden Struble at optional practice this morning. Arber Xhekaj and Joe Veleno are still on the ice. @TVASports – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) October 16, 2025

In hockey parlance, that means Veleno won't play tonight and Struble will make his debut in 2025-2026. It's no surprise to see Struble come in. Not only does he deserve to play, but Xhekaj has seen his playing time melt away recently. As for Veleno, he'll have to wait and see. None of the 12 forwards in the line-up deserve to go out, and the Habs have won their last three games. And in front of the net, there will also be a change. Jakub Dobes, who has to play once in a while and who had an excellent camp, will get a second start this season.

The Canadiens have four straight games at home, but no two games in two nights. Martin St-Louis didn't have to play him, but it's a good idea to do so,and since it certainly wasn't going to happen on Saturday night (against the Rangers), today is a good time to do it.Note that if Samuel Montembeault is going to face Stéphane Gonzalez at “left-handed-right-handed” today, it's very logical to believe that he won't be in front of the net.

Guhle says it's nice to have stability when it comes to pairings to be able to build some chemistry. So far so good for his pairing with Lane Hutson #GoHabsGo – Karine Hains (@KarineHains) October 16, 2025

Friedman asks Bettman if expansion was discussed at the NHL BOG meetings: “It wasn't discussed period… We are not on an expansion mode” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 16, 2025

