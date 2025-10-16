Credit: NEWARK, NJ - APRIL 05: Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers skates during warm up prior to the game against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on April 5, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images)

Artemi Panarin is in the final year of his contract with the New York Rangers, and this could be his last season in the Big Apple, period. Right now, there are rumors that he could leave (whether via trade or the free agent market) because the Rangers don't seem ready to offer him a multi-season contract at a big salary. That's what he wants.

Elliotte Friedman(FAN Hockey Show) and Frank Seravalli(Insider Notebook) have both talked about the Russian's situation in New York, and what we understand is that things could be shaky if the Rangers have another bad season. And Panarin, who could test the free agent market on July 1, 2026, is one of the names that is also being talked about. The question I'm asking myself is this: how about keeping an eye on Artemi Panarin and the Canadiens?

Elliotte Friedman: Re Artemi Panarin: They went to him and said, would you be willing to take a Kopitar kind of deal and the answer was no; you know it's gonna be a big number; you just wonder where this is all gonna go – FAN Hockey Show (10/15) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) October 16, 2025

Frank Seravalli: I'm not down on Artemi Panarin at all, but I don't think the Rangers are signing up for more years of him if they don't at least have tangible success in front of them – Insider Notebook (10/14) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) October 15, 2025

The Canadiens reportedly have room under the payroll to offer him a big contract.

We also know that Jeff Gorton knows him well… because he's the one who lured him to New York in 2019. Oh, and let's not forget that Marc Bergevin and the Habs were among the finalists to sign him in 2015, when he left the KHL to come and play in North America.The links are there. Panarin is best known as an extra-creative player with the puck. He's struggled a bit since the start of the campaign… but his last few years prove just how talented he is:

I'm saying this just the same, but Artemi Panarin on a line with Ivan Demidov (both from Russia, no less), that would be… interesting. After all, the Habs are looking for a guy who can help the team on the ice offensively. Agreed: Panarin may not be a center… but when a player like him becomes available, even if he's 33, it's always pretty intriguing. And I really wonder if there can be a fit between the Habs and the Russian, especially in the context where there are already interesting links between the player and the team.

'Overtime'

HFTV tests out their Russian with Ivan Demidov pic.twitter.com/ZqTnBeqs1T – HFTV (@HFTVSports) October 16, 2025

– Nice.

– 5-2 CH.

What's your prediction for tonight's game? Log in to your Habs+ account and earn points by participating in the “Prediction Game” now! PARTICIPATE → https://t.co/SA4ULcgqbA#GoHabsGo | @Miseojeu pic.twitter.com/wsraUKbb0N– Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 16, 2025

– Of note

I hear Dany Dubé has joined the @TVASports team. You could even hear him today on @JiCLajoie‘s show. Dany knows this time slot well; he delivered several columns on RDS' 5 à 7, before joining TVA Sports. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 16, 2025

– News in MLB.