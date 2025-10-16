Hockey

How about keeping an eye on Artemi Panarin and the Canadiens?
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: NEWARK, NJ - APRIL 05: Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers skates during warm up prior to the game against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on April 5, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images)

Artemi Panarin is in the final year of his contract with the New York Rangers, and this could be his last season in the Big Apple, period. Right now, there are rumors that he could leave (whether via trade or the free agent market) because the Rangers don't seem ready to offer him a multi-season contract at a big salary. That's what he wants.

Elliotte Friedman(FAN Hockey Show) and Frank Seravalli(Insider Notebook) have both talked about the Russian's situation in New York, and what we understand is that things could be shaky if the Rangers have another bad season. And Panarin, who could test the free agent market on July 1, 2026, is one of the names that is also being talked about. The question I'm asking myself is this: how about keeping an eye on Artemi Panarin and the Canadiens?

The Canadiens reportedly have room under the payroll to offer him a big contract.

We also know that Jeff Gorton knows him well… because he's the one who lured him to New York in 2019. Oh, and let's not forget that Marc Bergevin and the Habs were among the finalists to sign him in 2015, when he left the KHL to come and play in North America.The links are there. Panarin is best known as an extra-creative player with the puck. He's struggled a bit since the start of the campaign… but his last few years prove just how talented he is:

(Credit: Screenshot / HockeyDB)

I'm saying this just the same, but Artemi Panarin on a line with Ivan Demidov (both from Russia, no less), that would be… interesting. After all, the Habs are looking for a guy who can help the team on the ice offensively. Agreed: Panarin may not be a center… but when a player like him becomes available, even if he's 33, it's always pretty intriguing. And I really wonder if there can be a fit between the Habs and the Russian, especially in the context where there are already interesting links between the player and the team.

