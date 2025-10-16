Dany Dubé doesn’t expect Patrik Laine to finish the season with the Canadiens

The Canadiens took advantage of Patrik Laine's debut last season to revive their playoff hopes, but this season, with the arrival of new players in the line-up, his role has greatly diminished. In his first column on TVA Sports' JiC show on Thursday, Dany Dubé made it clear that he doesn't expect Patrik Laine to finish the season with the Canadiens.

See his first column during the “Les coachs” segment (@jic_tvasports) https://t.co/tdWBxtYctW– TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 16, 2025

Last season, Laine greatly helped the Habs on the powerplay. With the arrival of Zachary Bolduc and Ivan Demidov, however, he's been demoted to the second wave, leaving him with only about 40 seconds on the five-man attack, and that's if the first wave hasn't scored. At five-on-five, it's not a great situation. According to Dany Dubé, Laine doesn't contribute much at even strength, even though it's the most important phase of a hockey game, so Dubé expects Laine to have to give up his place in the line-up to Joe Veleno at some point. This idea is far from far-fetched. As a center, Veleno can help out in the face-off circle and is capable of being much more involved than Laine

Laine's $8.7 million per season contract also weighs in the balance. That's a lot of money on a fourth line. That's why Dubé believes the Finnish forward will be out of the Habs lineup by the end of the season. At $8.7 million per season, let's just say Laine would be hard to trade, but there's always a way to send his contract to a lower-tier team with salary cap space before the trade deadline to afford to go after players who will make a real impact.

If Laine isn't traded during the season, expect him not to receive a contract extension at the end of the campaign. No. 92 simply doesn't belong on the team anymore.

'Overtime'

The Oilers have even dispatched three scouts https://t.co/5qdS0Emami– TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 16, 2025

– We can expect some movement from the Flyers or Blue Jackets.

– Alex Belzile refuses to give up;

Rocket forward seeks recall with the Canadiens https://t.co/luZ839Rgi9 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 16, 2025

– The Blue Jays really need Bo Bichette back.

The question on everyone's mind: what's the connection with Bo Bichette? https://t.co/OWUXs1dgxO – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 16, 2025

– Wembanyama remains with the Spurs.