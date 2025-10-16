Carter Hart in Vegas: all signs point to better pay than many teammates

As you know, Carter Hart is on his way back to the NHL. While the other four players on the Junior Team Canada roster aren't necessarily expected to return to the NHL, it's a different story with the goaltender. Why? Because he seems to be talented enough to make it worth his while Because he seems to be talented enough to make it worth his while. More and more, we've seen the name of the Golden Knights being bandied about. It's been clear for a while now that this is probably the most logical destination for him, and now all indications are that this is indeed what's going to happen.

Hearing, like others, that Carter Hart and Vegas are closing in on a deal. Word is it's coming in around 2 years, $1.8M AAV – Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) October 16, 2025

Looking at Cam Robinson's tweet, we quickly realize that the chances of the Golden Knights being the only ones in the running are pretty slim.

After all, why give him a contract worth a potential $3.6M (two years at $1.8M, including a prorated 2025-2026 season) if you're the only one in the running?

Frank Seravalli: Re Carter Hart/Vegas: My guess would be somewhere in the 2 years times $2 million range; can't say definitively that it's gonna happen today – Frankly Speaking (10/15) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) October 15, 2025

Already a tight payroll in Vegas.at potentially $1.8M per year, he'll clearly earn more than Colton Sissons ($1.4M), Cole Reinhardt ($0.81M), Ben Hutton ($0.98M) and Kaedan Korczak (.83M), all guys who aren't on their entry-level contracts for the Golden Knights. And that's not counting Akira Schmid ($875,000), who earns less than Hart and is expected to lose his NHL job in December.

So even though we know the Hurricanes got out of the deal so as not to be linked to the Team Canada junior scandal, I'd like to think that other clubs wanted him. Otherwise, Vegas will obviously have just given too much money to a guy who certainly didn't have much negotiating power. In closing, it's worth noting that Hart is in line to reunite with Dominique Ducharme in Vegas. The former Canadiens pilot, now an assistant in Nevada, was Team Canada's coach when the events at ECJ unfolded.

Lucky for the Blue Jays he got up, yesterday. https://t.co/Fj0fvzRmYk – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 16, 2025

– The Blue Jays won, yesterday.

– Jeff Gorton won't set a timetable on the end of the rebuild. [TVAS] – You'd think, by now.

– It's not easy for Logan Mailloux.

Bolduc-Mailloux deal: it's too early to decide, but the Canadiens have everything to win this deal Don't miss the latest episode of Processushttps://t.co/ZNHRX1FIR6 pic.twitter.com/HLn2A0yOtj– commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) October 16, 2025

