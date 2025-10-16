Bo Bichette: the Phillies would be a logical destination

Right now, when we talk about Bo Bichette, we're mostly wondering if he'll be able to play another game this season. After all, his knee is killing him, and the Blue Jays won't be playing forever in 2025 either.

But at the end of the season, he'll be a free agent for the first time in his career.

Will some teams be afraid of his injury history? His defensive game? Yes, some teams will be afraid of those elements this winter.

But others won't be.

Will the Blue Jays bring him back? We don't know. In recent years, rumors had it that he was on his way out, but we don't know if Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract and recent success change that.

Nor do we know how well negotiations went with the Blue Jays… if negotiations there were, of course.

But all that to say that one team that could well be interested in Bichette is the Phillies. It seems to me that it would make sense for the club, who wouldn't have to move him to Florida from the Dunedin/Clearwater area for practice camp.

Jim Bowden raised the theory in a piece on The Athletic.

The Phillies' roster needs a makeover. Here are the moves they should pursue https://t.co/kjz57LsV79 – Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) October 15, 2025

The Phillies are aging and may want to get younger. They want to keep their championship window open. They have money. They could send Bichette to third base (which would be better for everyone) and have a Trea Turner injury insurance policy.

Because Alec Bohm may be living on borrowed time.

Poll: Will The Phillies Trade Alec Bohm This Winter? https://t.co/8Ehhj7w7sB pic.twitter.com/gLJKG00Myr – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 15, 2025

We don't know if this will really be discussed this winter… and we also suspect that several other teams will be looking to talk to one of the best free agents of his vintage.

But a sure-shot machine like him who comes with his share of points produced will be in demand.

This content was created with the help of AI.