Anthony Volpe and Carlos Rodon will not be ready for the start of the 2026 season
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Today, Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone gave their year-end review. So yes, for those who doubted it, the two men will be back in 2026.

What's in it for us?

1. We suspected that Anthony Volpe had been affected by his shoulder problems. And now, Brian Cashman has confirmed that this is indeed the case… after claiming the opposite during the year.

We know that the shortstop has undergone surgery, but now we learn that his start to the 2026 season will be delayed.

He won't be able to hit until February and dive on his shoulder until April. He'll be back in April or May, but will start the season on his team's injured list.

He is still considered the starter at position #6 by Aaron Boone. But could this prevent Cashman from trying to sign Bo Bichette or Ha-Seong Kim, for example?

2. Carlos Rodon underwent surgery to remove foreign bodies and a bone growth in his left elbow. He will not pitch for eight weeks and is expected to miss the start of the season.

Without Gerrit Cole to start the season in the rotation, it won't be easy.

3. At least Aaron Judge is getting better. He won't need surgery to fix his elbow problem, so the club expects him to be fully fit at the next club camp.

Aaron Boone expects him to be the full-time right fielder in 2026.

4. Cody Bellinger is a name to watch this winter. The Yankees GM has called him an impact player, and while it's unclear how high a priority he is, the Yankees want to see him back in town in 2026.

Remember, he'll become a free agent when he opts out of his contract.

5. In the Bronx, we expect to see Jasson Dominguez playing regularly in 2026. It could be in left field, but the club is leaving the door open depending on Brian Cashman's off-season.

We could see the Martian playing in a winter league soon.

6. Brian Cashman says the Yankees' owner (Hal Steinbrenner) is disappointed and frustrated with the club's season. The owner wants to win a championship and it didn't happen this season.

To win, we'll have to beat teams like the Blue Jays. In the GM's eyes, the Blue Jays had the Bombardiers' number this season.

