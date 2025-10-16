Anthony Volpe and Carlos Rodon will not be ready for the start of the 2026 season

Today, Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone gave their year-end review. So yes, for those who doubted it, the two men will be back in 2026.

What's in it for us?

1. We suspected that Anthony Volpe had been affected by his shoulder problems. And now, Brian Cashman has confirmed that this is indeed the case… after claiming the opposite during the year.

We know that the shortstop has undergone surgery, but now we learn that his start to the 2026 season will be delayed.

He won't be able to hit until February and dive on his shoulder until April. He'll be back in April or May, but will start the season on his team's injured list.

He is still considered the starter at position #6 by Aaron Boone. But could this prevent Cashman from trying to sign Bo Bichette or Ha-Seong Kim, for example?

Cashman said Volpe's shoulder surgery means the SS won't be ready until sometime in April or May, at the latest. Cashman said the injury probably impacted Volpe's performance more than the team originally believed. – JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) October 16, 2025

2. Carlos Rodon underwent surgery to remove foreign bodies and a bone growth in his left elbow. He will not pitch for eight weeks and is expected to miss the start of the season.

Without Gerrit Cole to start the season in the rotation, it won't be easy.

NEWS: Carlos Rodón underwent a procedure to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur in his left elbow, Aaron Boone said. He won't throw for eight weeks. “Probably delays him” to start the season, Boone said. – Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) October 16, 2025

3. At least Aaron Judge is getting better. He won't need surgery to fix his elbow problem, so the club expects him to be fully fit at the next club camp.

Aaron Boone expects him to be the full-time right fielder in 2026.

Aaron Judge underwent an MRI on his elbow, but he will not require surgery. Aaron Boone expects him to be the Yankees' full-time right fielder next year. – Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) October 16, 2025

4. Cody Bellinger is a name to watch this winter. The Yankees GM has called him an impact player, and while it's unclear how high a priority he is, the Yankees want to see him back in town in 2026.

Remember, he'll become a free agent when he opts out of his contract.

Cashman called Bellinger “an impact player” for the Yankees. Since the Yankees haven't had their off season discussions yet, Cashman wouldn't say if Bellinger was a top priority. But Cashman did say he would “love” to have Bellinger back. – JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) October 16, 2025

5. In the Bronx, we expect to see Jasson Dominguez playing regularly in 2026. It could be in left field, but the club is leaving the door open depending on Brian Cashman's off-season.

We could see the Martian playing in a winter league soon.

Jasson Domínguez is expected to play regularly next season, Aaron Boone said. He may play in winter ball. They envision him in left field, depending on how the offseason goes. – Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 16, 2025

6. Brian Cashman says the Yankees' owner (Hal Steinbrenner) is disappointed and frustrated with the club's season. The owner wants to win a championship and it didn't happen this season.

To win, we'll have to beat teams like the Blue Jays. In the GM's eyes, the Blue Jays had the Bombardiers' number this season.

Brian Cashman admits that the Blue Jays had the Yankees' number this season pic.twitter.com/Ld9a8hAopB – Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 16, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.