Alexander Zharovsky: two more points (including a superb goal) today

Alexander Zharovsky could one day be added to the Canadiens' core. He was drafted by the Canadiens not to break into the NHL at 18, but to add top-end talent to the Habs' roster of prospects. And let's just say that every time he touches the puck, you can tell he's talented. Today, in his team's 6-4 loss to Metallurg, he picked up two points. He has an assist… and a great goal that was shared by the official KHL account. Here it is.
Obviously, Zharovsky's great talent is at the root of all this… but it also takes the right coach. Habs fans learned that the hard way in 2024-2025… #IvanDemidov #RomanRotenbergIt remains to be seen whether Zharovsky will make it through the season, but right now, he's fine. His injury seems to be behind him and that's important for the future.
