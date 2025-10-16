Alexander Zharovsky: two more points (including a superb goal) today

Alexander Zharovsky could one day be added to the Canadiens' core. He was drafted by the Canadiens not to break into the NHL at 18, but to add top-end talent to the Habs' roster of prospects. And let's just say that every time he touches the puck, you can tell he's talented. Today, in his team's 6-4 loss to Metallurg, he picked up two points. He has an assist… and a great goal that was shared by the official KHL account. Here it is.

This kid! 18-year-old Alexander Zharovsky got 2-4-6 PTS in 7 GP! pic.twitter.com/AvdS2wF8fJ– KHL (@khl_eng) October 16, 2025

#GoHabsGo prospect Alexander Zharovsky continues his scoring ways in his first steps in the KHL. Hovering near a PPG rate while getting consistent minutes in the KHL – great show of confidence from head coach Viktor Kozlov. https://t.co/a3rGxHRVDr –Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 16, 2025

As you can see, it takes hands to make a play like that. He cut towards the net to get a good backhand shot on the opposing goalie, and it worked. And it worked: at just 18, he now has six points in seven games in the second-best league in the world. As Marco D'Amico said, it takes special circumstances for an 18-year-old to get a lot of ice time in the Russian league, renowned for being tough on youngsters in terms of minutes on the ice. That wasn't the case today, as he didn't play much, but it's often the case. And despite everything, the young man found a way to maximize his ice time.

Obviously, Zharovsky's great talent is at the root of all this… but it also takes the right coach. Habs fans learned that the hard way in 2024-2025… #IvanDemidov #RomanRotenbergIt remains to be seen whether Zharovsky will make it through the season, but right now, he's fine. His injury seems to be behind him and that's important for the future.

