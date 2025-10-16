A fourth straight win for the Canadiens thanks to Cole Caufield

The Canadiens were looking for their fourth consecutive win when they welcomed the Predators to the Bell Centre. For the occasion, Jayden Struble joined the line-up for the first time this season. Here's the lineup for both teams:

Lineups for Canadiens vs. Predators. pic.twitter.com/uNNt7KJ9Wb – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 16, 2025

The first period was very quiet for both teams. The Predators had a good chance to score, but Jakub Dobes kept his cool to close the door.

A big save by Jakub Dobes to keep the game tied. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/uAV8GbcMI3 – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 16, 2025

Despite the quiet first period, there were a few moments from the pairing of Jayden Struble and Lane Hutson. This duo had done well on a few occasions last season, so after 20 minutes of play, the score was still 0-0.

The second period saw a little more attacking action. The Canadiens fired 10 shots on Juuse Saros' net, but were unable to score. The Predators again fired six shots on net, but were able to beat Dobes. Steven Stamkos fired a shot on the powerplay that deflected off Kaiden Guhle.

It was a first goal this season for Stamkos. Nashville came close to adding more moments later thanks to a good weird bounce, but Struble came to his goalie's rescue.

Good work by Struble to prevent a goal after a weird bounce. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/yN6j6W9ese – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 17, 2025

After two periods, the Canadiens were trailing 1-0.

Montreal needed to respond in the third period after two boring periods. Oliver Kapanen was insistent to get the Habs on the scoreboard.

Kapanen's third goal of the season allowed him to join Zachary Bolduc and Cole Caufield at the top of the Habs scoring charts. Mike Matheson then had an excellent chance to score, but was denied by Saros. The puck then jumped into Predators possession and Nick Perbix didn't miss his chance to score.

The Canadiens held their breath moments later when Kaiden Guhle stayed on the ground for long seconds before heading to the team bench by himself.

It looked very painful, but he stayed in the game.

Kaiden Guhle having a hard time getting off the ice: pic.twitter.com/oNDTQ8C1Cb – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 17, 2025

Montreal pulled their goalie in the final minutes of the game. It was the right strategy, as Cole Caufield managed to score his fourth goal of the season with an excellent wrist shot.

MY WORD!!! Cole Caufield ties the game with 20 seconds left in the 3rd period #Preds v. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/2fln4N8xZp– RDS (@RDSca) October 17, 2025

Lane Hutson saved the game with a save in front of the empty net and the long pass for the goal, so overtime was needed in this game. Habs fans were heartbroken to see a Nick Suzuki shot hit the crossbar. Then, near the end of overtime, Dobes closed the door on a breakaway with a superb glove save. Cole Caufield finally confirmed the Canadiens' victory with just two seconds left in overtime.

It's so much better when it's theatrical Just a bunch of drama queens#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ySykoztckG – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 17, 2025

Montreal won 3-2 in overtime for their fourth consecutive victory. The Canadiens return to action on Saturday, when they host the New York Rangers at the Bell Centre.

'Prolongation'

Hutson and Guhle are getting more and more comfortable as a pairing, especially in transition.

– Good news:

Love

the

mobility

.

Love the mobility – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 16, 2025

– The Trois-Rivières Lions were at the Bell Centre.

A huge thank you for the warm welcome, @CanadiensMTL! pic.twitter.com/BV41XrCAYM – Lions de Trois-Rivières (@Lions3r) October 16, 2025

– The first two periods were flat.

I'm going to be 100% transparent with you. This game doesn't bring out any emotion in me. I'm hoping for a lively third period. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 17, 2025

– It's a good show.

The Canadiens have given up 5 leads this season and tied the game 4 times – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) October 17, 2025

– Not a good night for the first powerplay wave.