A fourth straight win for the Canadiens thanks to Cole Caufield
The Canadiens were looking for their fourth consecutive win when they welcomed the Predators to the Bell Centre. For the occasion, Jayden Struble joined the line-up for the first time this season. Here's the lineup for both teams:

The first period was very quiet for both teams. The Predators had a good chance to score, but Jakub Dobes kept his cool to close the door.

Despite the quiet first period, there were a few moments from the pairing of Jayden Struble and Lane Hutson. This duo had done well on a few occasions last season, so after 20 minutes of play, the score was still 0-0.

The second period saw a little more attacking action. The Canadiens fired 10 shots on Juuse Saros' net, but were unable to score. The Predators again fired six shots on net, but were able to beat Dobes. Steven Stamkos fired a shot on the powerplay that deflected off Kaiden Guhle.

It was a first goal this season for Stamkos. Nashville came close to adding more moments later thanks to a good weird bounce, but Struble came to his goalie's rescue.

After two periods, the Canadiens were trailing 1-0.

Montreal needed to respond in the third period after two boring periods. Oliver Kapanen was insistent to get the Habs on the scoreboard.

Kapanen's third goal of the season allowed him to join Zachary Bolduc and Cole Caufield at the top of the Habs scoring charts. Mike Matheson then had an excellent chance to score, but was denied by Saros. The puck then jumped into Predators possession and Nick Perbix didn't miss his chance to score.

The Canadiens held their breath moments later when Kaiden Guhle stayed on the ground for long seconds before heading to the team bench by himself.

It looked very painful, but he stayed in the game.

Montreal pulled their goalie in the final minutes of the game. It was the right strategy, as Cole Caufield managed to score his fourth goal of the season with an excellent wrist shot.

Lane Hutson saved the game with a save in front of the empty net and the long pass for the goal, so overtime was needed in this game. Habs fans were heartbroken to see a Nick Suzuki shot hit the crossbar. Then, near the end of overtime, Dobes closed the door on a breakaway with a superb glove save. Cole Caufield finally confirmed the Canadiens' victory with just two seconds left in overtime.

Montreal won 3-2 in overtime for their fourth consecutive victory. The Canadiens return to action on Saturday, when they host the New York Rangers at the Bell Centre.

'Prolongation'

– Good news:

Love

mobility

– The Trois-Rivières Lions were at the Bell Centre.

– The first two periods were flat.

– It's a good show.

– Not a good night for the first powerplay wave.

