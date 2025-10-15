Zachary Bolduc: 40-goal seasons ahead, believes Jonathan Marchessault

Although he didn't have his best game last night, Zachary Bolduc is off to a great start for the Habs. The 22-year-old has an excellent shot and knows where to go to score goals. It's not for nothing that he already has three goals to his name. If he's widening the eyes of Montreal fans, Jonathan Marchessault isn't surprised by Bolduc's success.The Predators player discussed the situation with JiC on his daily show, on the eve of the CH-Preds game.

On the eve of the CH-Predators game, Jonathan Marchessault throws flowers at Zachary Bolduc. https://t.co/Q8P9dktVbb– TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 15, 2025

“I expected it (to see him have success) and I'm happy to see that Zach is doing well. […] He's probably going to score 20, 30, 40 goals in the future, and he'll be doing it for another 10-15 years.”

–

Jonathan Marchessault

It's a small sample, but I like a lot of what I see from Bolduc, and the goals don't come to mind first

Will Caufield bag 50? I don't think it's a pipedream. FULL PODCAST HERE: https://t.co/FMzGOSkLrB pic.twitter.com/EANkDlsC2h – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 15, 2025

He manages to get physically involved and create space for his teammates. He's tough to play against and opportunistic when he's got the puck on his stick. I think he'll eventually reach the 30-goal plateau, but when his career is over, he'll be remembered less for his regular-season goals than for his playoff contributions. He's got the makings of a Brad Marchand and Brady Tkatchuk. The most exciting thing about him is that he's only 22. If Marchessault's prediction comes true, we could have a 40-goal scorer and who knows, maybe a 50-goal scorer.

'Overtime'

David Pagnotta: Re Red Wings: Erik Gustafsson and Travis Hamonic, those are a couple veteran pieces…it doesn't look like there's much room for some of these guys, so I think they've started to explore…moving them – DFO Rundown (10/15) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) October 16, 2025

– Very early in the season.

– What a relief for the Jays!

– Good news!