Tonight, the Blue Jays were in Seattle to take on the Mariners in Game #3 of the American League Championship Series. They were trailing 2-0 going into the game.

And those who've seen the games know they weren't in the game.

But it didn't start well for the Blue Jays, who didn't really have the luxury of a bad start. Julio Rodriguez, in the first inning, hit a two-run home run off Shane Bieber.

It was a slap in the face.

JULIOOOOOO! ANOTHER FIRST INNING HOME RUN! : FS1 pic.twitter.com/4Tsm7OQuz4 – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2025

But in the third inning, the Toronto forwards got up. Andres “automatic strikeout” Gimenez stepped up and, in turn, found a way to slam a two-run home run.

This brought everyone back to square one.

Andrés Giménez ties the game with one swing!!! : FS1 pic.twitter.com/Mqx2ALTSas – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2025

Nathan Lukes then got on base and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stepped up with a double (his second hit of the game), putting two players in scoring position for the Blue Jays.

And it paid off.

With the bases loaded, a nasty throw allowed Lukes to score on a passed ball. Then, Daulton Varsho hit a big two-run double to make it 5-2 for his team.

The five-run inning really did the trick.

Daulton Varsho with a 2-run double! It's 5-2 Blue Jays! : FS1 pic.twitter.com/NvXRnjuKWW – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2025

It even prompted Bryan Woo to take to the bullpen… even though the excellent starting pitcher didn't need to show up on the field during the game.

George Springer, in the fourth, also took advantage of the fact that George Kirby wasn't having his best game tonight. He hit his second home run of the series to make it 6-2… and his 22nd in his playoff career. He now ranks fourth all-time.

SPRINGER DINGER! Blue Jays bats have come alive! : FS1 pic.twitter.com/C2GwvYXe7V – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2025

This made Vladimir Guerrero Jr. want to stand up. He hit his third home run of the game – and of the series, as he was 0-for-7 after the first two games.

And it was a solo home run. One batter later, Kirby left the mound.

https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX/status/1978634613443768491

Reliever or not, it didn't stop the Blue Jays from scoring. Ernie Clement put the ball in the safe and made it 8-2 in the game in the fifth inning.

The club added four runs in the sixth inning to make it 12-2 – via, among other things, a three-run home run by Captain Kirk – and the game was out of reach for Seattle. But even so, Shane Bieber pitched only six innings.

https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX/status/1978646709342187556

Yariel Rodriguez, in the eighth, gave back-to-back home runs to Randy Arozarena and Cal “Fat Ass” Raleigh. The pitcher is coming off some big playoff moments, as TVA Sports descriptors pointed out…

Addison Barger hit his first home run of the series to make it 13-4. The Blue Jays won (on the road) their first game of the series and the series is 2-1 in Seattle's favor. Tomorrow, Max Scherzer and Luis Castillo cross swords at 8:33pm.

