Points in a decade: Nick Suzuki already closing in on Saku Koivu and Max Pacioretty

Over the past few decades, the Canadiens haven't produced many star forwards. The last time the Habs had a forward in the NHL's top 10 scorers was Mats Naslund in the 1985-86 season, when the team won its 23rd Stanley Cup. This drought could well come to an end next season with Nick Suzuki.

The Habs' captain scored 89 points last season in 82 games, putting him 14th in the scoring charts. If there are still people who doubt that Suzuki is a true number-one center, I don't know what it will take to convince them.

NICK SUZUKI TIES IT IN THE FINAL SECONDS OF THE GAME MONTREAL SECURES A MASSIVE POINT!

He also became the first player to score more than one point per game since Alex Kovalev in 2007-08.I don't necessarily think Suzuki will score 100 points this year (although I really hope he does), but if he can increase his production by four or five points, he could well finish among the National League's top ten scorers.

In his seventh campaign, the Ontario center needs 53 points to become the Canadiens' leading scorer by decade since 2000, surpassing Max Pacioretty with 423 points and Saku Koivu with 428 points.

The Habs leading scorers by decade:

2000s: Saku Koivu (428 points)

2010s: Max Pacioretty (423 points)

Both forwards had played nine seasons in Montreal in their respective decades.

If the Habs' iron man can continue to be injury-free (touch wood), he should easily beat both players' marks this season.

Not to mention that Suzuki could benefit from the arrival of Ivan Demidov, either on the power play or perhaps even on his line. In fact, the Russian prospect could also become a one-point-per-game player within a few seasons. You have to go back to the 1995-1996 season to see the Habs with at least two players with a PPM, when Québécois Pierre Turgeon and Vincent Damphousse scored 96 and 94 points respectively.

