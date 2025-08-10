Olympics 2026: “Samuel Montembeault is the easy choice to avoid the subject of Québécois”

Last week, a text by Steve Simmons caused quite a stir in Quebec. The Toronto Sun columnist, talking about the Canadian team at the next Olympic Games, mentioned Samuel Montembeault's case… saying that the goaltender's chances of making the team were higher because he speaks French.Obviously, this didn't go down well, especially as we know it's a sensitive subject.And today, the columnist has written another piece in which he comes back to all this. And what we understand is that he didn't mean to denigrate the goaltender by saying that: he's not saying that the goaltender will make the club because he's a Québécois. But, in correcting himself, he blamed it on… the Québec media, who are “putting pressure” on Hockey Canada to have a Québécois on the team:

Samuel Montembeault is the easy choice for management to avoid questions about Québécois.

–

Steve Simmons

SIMMONS SAYS: With the Blue Jays finally having a great season, does Mark Shapiro deserve another contract? https://t.co/wbXqciPEeI pic.twitter.com/iqvBtjThM6 – Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) August 10, 2025

[content-ads]Basically, then, what we understand is that instead of wanting to say that “Montembeault will be there because he's a Québécois,” Simmons wanted to say instead that “it takes a Québécois, so we might as well put Montembeault.

Simmons explainsthatthe pressure, which is so “obvious” that only the naive and uninformed don't see it, comes from the fact that the Québécois media mainly cover what's going on with Québécois athletes. It's abit ironic that, in the same text, he talks about Victoria Mboko, a tennis player who grew up in Toronto and who has literally stolen the spotlight in all the Québécois media over the past two weeks, but I guess I must be naive or uninformed. Basically, it's true that the absence of Québécois on the Canadian team is an issue that would get people talking. As we saw at the 4 Nations Confrontation, even with Montembeault, the subject of Québécois was one that got people talking, except that Montembeault , who has been one of the NHL's very good goaltenders in recent years, isn't there just because “we need a Québécois” or because “the Québécois media are putting pressure on Hockey Canada”.

And it should be noted that Simmons, in his text, notes that Montembeault “could deserve a position regardless of his origins”… except that for a country looking for help in front of the net, it seems to me that the “could” should be a “should”.Spacer title='Overtime']- I like it.

Alex Carrier, Joe Veleno & Jakub Dobes at a charity hockey game yesterday for the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation ( : Annie Huynh) pic.twitter.com/ETH76RnUo6– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 10, 2025

– Indeed.

“It's a terrible feeling and it hurts” https://t.co/yyuwRaj0zH– TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 10, 2025

– He's very hard to evaluate, him.