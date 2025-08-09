Very bad news for Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams are closely monitoring the health of their star quarterback Matthew Stafford. The latter has not taken part in group practices since the start of camp, initially due to back pain.

According to NFL Network, he is actually suffering from an aggravated disc, an injury requiring epidural infiltrations to relieve the pain.

The organization is taking a cautious approach, describing his condition as “week by week”.

The goal remains clear: to see him ready for the regular season opener, scheduled for September 7 at SoFi Stadium against the Houston Texans.

Jimmy Garoppolo ready to take over

At 37, Stafford is entering his fifth season with the Rams and his 16th in the NFL. In his absence, Jimmy Garoppolo would be named the starter. Head coach Sean McVay has played down the severity of the injury since July 22, but concern is mounting as the season approaches.

The former Detroit Lions player and Super Bowl champion with Los Angeles did not take part in any team drills during this camp. The Rams, true to form, are expected to spare their starters and even their understudies for the first preparatory game on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys.

The situation therefore remains one to watch closely. If Stafford recovers in time, he could start the season as planned. If not, Garoppolo will have the opportunity to lead the attack and prove that he can take the helm until the veteran returns.

