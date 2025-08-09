Philadelphia Eagles charge record prices for beer

Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles have plenty to gnash their teeth about, and this time it's not because of the performances on the field.

At games at Lincoln Financial Field, a 16-ounce beer (about 473 ml) now costs $18.

That's right… 18 bucks!

This makes Philadelphia one of the most expensive stadiums in the NFL for such a common drink.

By comparison, the average for a domestic beer of the same size in the league's stadiums is usually between $10 and $13.

This $5 to $8 difference quickly triggered a wave of discontent on social networks, where many fans denounced a lack of consideration for loyal fans.

Controversy swells on social networks

Since the price was announced, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Reddit have been abuzz with critical messages. Some accuse the organization of exploiting fans' passion, while others ironize that an outing to the stadium could soon cost as much as a trip.

For the moment, the Eagles have issued no statement to justify this fee. No details have been given of any increase in operating costs, taxes or internal policies that might explain this deviation from the NFL average.

This is not the first time that prices in American stadiums have been the subject of debate. In recent years, many teams have sought to maximize revenues by increasing food and beverage concession rates, often at the expense of affordability for families.

