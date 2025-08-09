Patrik Laine to leave Brossard practice for Finland

Credit: Despite the fact that the vast majority of NHL hockey players are on vacation and taking advantage of the off-season to travel, some players prefer to practice. Among the Canadiens de Montréal, a few players have stayed in Montreal for the summer, and they take advantage of the opportunity to train regularly at the CN […]

Despite the fact that the vast majority of NHL hockey players are on vacation and taking advantage of the off-season to travel, some players prefer to practice. Among the Canadiens de Montréal, a few players have stayed in Montreal for the summer, and they take advantage of the opportunity to train regularly at the CN Complex in Brossard.

We know that Ivan Demidov is spending the summer in Montreal, but another one we often see in Brossard is Patrik Laine. In fact, the Finnish forward is working very hard this summer, as he really seems to want to be ready for next season.

Yesterday, he was on the ice in Brossard with Ivan Demidov, Joe Veleno, Jake Evans, Jakub Dobes and Alexandre Carrier, among others, as they played a little 4-on-4 game.

Our contributor @PatouInfo is live from the CN Sports Complex in Brossard, where once again Patrik Laine and Ivan Demidov are present. We're treated to a 4-on-4 match. Team White: Patrik Laine, Joe Veleno, Jeff Gorton's son, a prospect and Jakub Dobes. Team… pic.twitter.com/MtuMkZ9vY6 – Frank Well The Hockey Podcast (@fwell2) August 8, 2025

[content-ads] However, it's worth noting that in a few days' time, Laine will be leaving the practices taking place in Brossard, to head to Finland.

He will be joining his compatriot Aleksander Barkov for their annual charity event, the Laine & Barkov Charity Golf in Nokia,as reported by the Finnish website Yle.fi.The two Finnish friends have been organizing this golf event for several years, and this year it will be aimed at promoting mental health among children and young teenagers. The event will be held at Nokia River Golf on August 16, with all proceeds going to a Finnish clinic working for young people's mental health.

Here's the link to the event's official website.In short, don't worry if you don't see Laine at practice in Brossard, as he'll be in Finland for his charity event, and we wish him plenty of rest after a very busy and intensive summer.

[spacer title='En Rafale'] – Good news from the Bruins.

Enjoyable phone chat this week with Hampus Lindholm (for this Sunday's hockey notes). B's veteran D'man says fractured kneecap is fully healed — and he is 100 pct go for Sept. 17 start of camp. Hopes to be w/ Three Crowns in Milano-Cortina for '26 Games. – Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) August 9, 2025

– To read.

Four screens on soccer in La Presse+ this morning. I'm contributing, with a column on Liverpool's statistical revolution and the lessons #CFMTL can learn from ithttps://t.co/b7lKSWJNFS– Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) August 9, 2025

– Ouch.

Mihailovic is preparing to hate #CFMTL (and its supporters, I presume) https ://t.co/W8KA5w6dSj – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 9, 2025

– A beautiful duel,