Jason Maas has had it with McLeod Bethel-Thompson

The Montreal Alouettes have turned an important page in their season.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, starting quarterback since the beginning of the year, saw his place slip away after a disappointing performance in a heartbreaking 23-22 loss to the Edmonton Elks.

His interception returned for a touchdown, with the team leading by nine points in the opposition zone, completely changed the dynamics of the game.

With a 1-4 record as a starter this season and just 79 yards on 10 completions out of 15 attempts on Friday, Bethel-Thompson failed to convince. Head coach Jason Maas confirmed that Caleb Evans will lead the forward line next Saturday in British Columbia.

Caleb Evans revitalizes Alouettes attack

Entering the game in the second half, Evans breathed new life into the offense, completing 14 of 18 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown, ending a drought of over 138 minutes without scoring offensively. Although he didn't explicitly claim the position, the quarterback asserted that he could help the team win.

Alexander's prolonged absence, a key element in Montreal's success, continues to be felt. Unbeaten in his presence (4-0), the Alouettes are struggling to find their rhythm. Maas refuses to use this as an excuse, but admits that his return will be managed with caution.

The defense, though solid for 58 minutes with five sacks and several pass break-ups, cracked in the final seconds, allowing the Elks to snatch victory. This rare lapse adds to the list of recent frustrations, following another close loss to the Lions a few weeks ago.

The Alouettes will now have to face those same Lions. A place where they haven't won since 2015. With five consecutive losses to Vancouver, the challenge is daunting. Evans will have the opportunity to prove that he can become the long-term solution to revive Montreal's attack and give prospects renewed hope.

