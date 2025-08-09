“I think Nick Suzuki is going to become a 100-point player this season.”

Nick Suzuki is without doubt the Canadiens' best player. The captain, who excels at 200 feet, carried the club on his back at the end of the season to get it into the playoffs… and he's the one who keeps the machine running in Montreal.Imagine where the club would be without Suzuki… especially considering how thin the center line already is.In 2024-25, that said, what was particularly impressive was to see the captain reach another level in terms of his offensive production. He racked up 89 points during the season, becoming the first Montreal player since Alex Kovalev to score at least one point per game, and when you look at the trend, you see that Suzuki is increasing his production year after year. And Stu Cowan seems to think he can, based on his comments to the Sick Podcast last night: “

I think Nick Suzuki is going to be a 100-point player this season.

–

Stu Cowan

[content-ads]The journalist insists that Suzuki is an extremely solid and intelligent player, which helps him maximize every second he spends on the ice. But the main difference this year is that he'll have a second center to help Ivan Demidov with him. Without necessarily playing on his line (and who knows, maybe we'll try it one day), the young Russian should be paired with Suzuki on the powerplay, which will surround him even better, Cowan thinks.At this level, I'm tempted to say that Patrik Laine was helping Suzuki quite a bit to collect powerplay assists with his lead. But who knows, maybe if Demidov takes a spot on the first wave, it'll bring a new dimension.Considering that the Habs still haven't found their second center, the pressure will still be on Suzuki. If he can take it to the next level and produce even more, that would be really, really impressive.And if he can, just imagine how much better he'll be when he has another top-6 center with him.[spacer title='Overtime']- Things could get moving in Pittsburgh between now and the start of the season.

Josh Yohe: Re Rust and Rakell: Are they even on this team when Oct 7 rolls around? I'm not so sure they will be; I think there's a real chance at least one of them is gone before then – Athletic Hockey Show (8/6) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) August 9, 2025

– Signing in Dallas.

We have signed Nathan Bastian to a one-year contract through the 2025-26 season. Welcome to #TexasHockey, Nathan! @Shift4 | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/IgCpl7vR5W– Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) August 9, 2025

– Yeah, that's