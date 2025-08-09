Controversy surrounding the new Tom Brady statue

The Patriots paid tribute to their franchise's, and indeed the NFL's, greatest player, Tom Brady, with the unveiling of a bronze statue on the outskirts of Gillette Stadium.

As part of their first prep game, the Pats invited TB12 to the unveiling of this new statue.

The Patriots unveiled their Tom Brady statue (via @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/ZiDNh0Rt0I – Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 8, 2025

But while the intention was noble, the result quickly drew attention… for all the wrong reasons.

As soon as the first photos were posted online, Internet users reacted strongly, criticizing the statue's disproportionate appearance.

The main criticism? Tom Brady's head is deemed far too small in relation to the rest of his body, giving the whole thing a strange effect.

A shot in the arm for the Pats?

Some compared the statue to a poorly modeled video game character, while others called it a “reverse Tom Brady bobblehead”. Since then, memes and detour have multiplied.

Despite the criticism, many fans still applaud the organization's gesture. The artist behind the statue has yet to comment on the controversy, and the Patriots have not indicated whether they plan to revisit the work.

In the meantime, the statue continues to attract curious onlookers… and fuel online discussions. One thing's for sure: even in retirement, Tom Brady never goes unnoticed.

Brady hasn't been idle since he retired.

After winning six Super Bowls with the Pats and another with the Bucs, he is now a TV analyst for FOX, and Brady is also a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

This content was created with the help of AI.