Worrying situation: Alouettes lose to Edmonton

The Alouettes are back in action at Percival-Molson Stadium with a visit from the Elks. However, the Sparrows have a few feathers to feather for this showdown.

The Montreal squad is heavily affected by injuries. Marc-Antoine Dequoy won't be able to play in this match, but he's far from the only starter to be sidelined. As you know, Davis Alexander will be absent. Also absent are receivers Austin Mack and Tyson Philpot, and excellent offensive lineman Justin Lawrence. The Alouettes are clearly depleted for this important game against the Elks. After a disappointing performance at home last Saturday, the Als need to bounce back and get back on the winning track, but it won't be easy

A test of depth for Montreal

The Montreal Alouettes have a respectable record of 5 wins and 3 losses at the start of the 2025 season

The Edmonton Elks, with a lacklustre record of 1 win against 6 losses, come to town in a position of neglect. But their poor showing in the standings doesn't necessarily reflect the danger they pose.

For their part, the Alouettes will have to deal with a number of key absences on both forward and defense.

This match will be a real test of depth and character for the Alouettes.

Faced with a hungry team, Montreal will have to rely on their young talent and maintain their level of execution to avoid an unpleasant surprise in front of their fans.

