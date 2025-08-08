The 10 best players from each NHL team: Detroit Red Wings

We’re in the NHL offseason — and to help you get ready for the upcoming campaign, we’ll be highlighting the top 10 players on each team over the next month. This is the Detroit Red Wings!
John Gibson
John Gibson was acquired by the Detroit Red Wings from the Anaheim Ducks in early July 2025, in a move that signaled the team’s commitment to strengthening its goaltending. The veteran netminder brings a wealth of NHL experience and a calm presence in the crease—something the Red Wings had been missing in recent years.
Even though his numbers in Anaheim weren’t always sparkling due to the team in front of him, Gibson consistently showed that he could steal games and stand tall under pressure. In Detroit, surrounded by a more structured defensive group, he has the chance to rediscover his top form and provide the kind of goaltending that helps push a team into playoff contention.
His arrival adds stability and credibility to the Red Wings’ backend, and if he plays to his potential, he could be one of the most impactful acquisitions of the 2025 offseason.
JT Compher
JT Compher played a key leadership role for the Red Wings during the 2024-2025 season, even wearing an “A” on his jersey—a clear sign of the respect he commands in the locker room. His impact goes far beyond the scoresheet.
Compher is the kind of forward who can be used in all situations. He kills penalties, contributes on the power play, and handles tough defensive assignments, all while chipping in offensively with solid two-way play. He may not be flashy, but his consistency, work ethic, and hockey IQ make him one of the most trusted and valuable forwards on the roster.
With his leadership, versatility, and ability to play up and down the lineup, Compher remains a core piece of Detroit’s lineup as they continue to build toward becoming a playoff contender.
Andrew Copp
Andrew Copp continues to be a steady and reliable presence for the Red Wings, both on and off the ice. His versatility allows him to play center or wing, and he can be slotted anywhere in the lineup depending on the team’s needs—a trait that coaches love.
Copp brings a strong two-way game, capable of shutting down opposing top lines while also contributing offensively. He’s smart, responsible, and rarely takes a shift off. Whether it’s on the penalty kill, in the faceoff circle, or late in a tight game, he’s someone the Red Wings can count on.
He might not always grab headlines, but his value to Detroit is undeniable. Copp’s experience, hockey sense, and work ethic make him one of the most important support players on a team that’s striving to return to playoff contention.
Ben Chiarot
Ben Chiarot provides the Red Wings with a physical edge and veteran stability on the back end. Known for his tough, no-nonsense style of play, Chiarot isn’t afraid to engage physically, block shots, or stand up for his teammates—qualities that bring grit and leadership to Detroit’s blue line.
He plays a shutdown role, often tasked with neutralizing the opposition’s top forwards, and while offense isn’t his calling card, he can chip in with timely plays and use his size to create space in the defensive zone. His experience, especially from deep playoff runs earlier in his career, is valuable for a young team still developing its identity.
Chiarot’s impact might not always show on the scoresheet, but his presence brings a necessary balance to the Red Wings’ defense corps—especially when paired with more mobile, offensive-minded defensemen.
Moritz Seider
Moritz Seider has quickly become the backbone of the Red Wings’ defense. Ever since making his debut in the NHL, he’s impressed with a rare blend of poise, physicality, and high-end hockey IQ. He defends with confidence, moves the puck efficiently, and isn’t shy to throw his weight around—even against the league’s biggest names.
What makes Seider truly special is his ability to influence the game in all three zones. He logs big minutes, contributes offensively from the blue line, and plays with a maturity that goes beyond his age. Whether it’s on the power play, the penalty kill, or in crucial late-game situations, he’s the guy Detroit leans on.
As one of the most promising young defensemen in the NHL, Seider is already a cornerstone piece for the Red Wings’ future—and very much their present.
Marco Kasper
Marco Kasper is one of the most exciting young forwards in the Red Wings’ system—and he’s already starting to show why. Known for his high motor and relentless style of play, Kasper brings energy and grit every time he hits the ice. He doesn’t shy away from the physical side of the game, and he consistently pressures opponents with his speed and intensity.
What stands out most about Kasper is his two-way game. He’s responsible defensively, plays with an edge, and can contribute offensively with smart positioning and quick decision-making. While he’s still developing, he already looks like the kind of player who could thrive in any situation—whether it’s matching up against top lines or grinding out tough shifts.
Detroit believes in Kasper’s potential, and it’s easy to see why. With his work ethic, versatility, and competitiveness, he fits the mold of the kind of player the Red Wings are building around.
Patrick Kane
Even in the later stages of his career, Patrick Kane remains one of the most gifted offensive players in the NHL. After signing with the Red Wings, Kane proved that his elite hockey sense, smooth hands, and playmaking vision are still very much intact. He brings a level of creativity and poise with the puck that few players in the league can match.
Kane may not have the same explosiveness he had in his prime, but his ability to read the play, control the tempo, and make something out of nothing still makes him a constant threat in the offensive zone. Whether he’s setting up teammates with perfect passes or finishing plays himself, he’s capable of changing the outcome of a game with a single shift.
Beyond the skill, Kane also brings experience and leadership to a young Detroit team looking to take the next step. He’s been through deep playoff runs and knows what it takes to win, which makes him an important presence on and off the ice
Alex DeBrincat
Alex DeBrincat is a key offensive catalyst for the Red Wings. Despite his smaller stature, he plays with intensity and confidence, and his scoring touch is undeniable. With one of the quickest releases in the league, DeBrincat has consistently proven he can find the back of the net from anywhere in the offensive zone.
His ability to read the play and create scoring opportunities out of seemingly nothing makes him very, very dangerous. He’s not just a shooter—he’s smart, elusive, and has great chemistry with skilled linemates like Kane. His vision and agility make him tough to contain, especially on the power play.
As Detroit continues to shape its identity around a young, fast, and skilled core, DeBrincat plays a central role in that evolution. He brings a competitive edge and offensive firepower that gives the Red Wings a legitimate top-line threat every night.
Lucas Raymond
Lucas Raymond has – no doubts here – become one of the most important pieces in Detroit’s lineup. With his quick hands, sharp instincts, and deceptive vision, he has the ability to create something out of nothing in the offensive zone. Whether he’s setting up a teammate with a perfect cross-ice feed or finishing a play himself, he constantly finds ways to contribute.
Beyond his offensive creativity, Raymond is responsible defensively and shows maturity beyond his years. He competes hard, isn’t afraid to battle along the boards, and has developed strong chemistry with Detroit’s top forwards. His versatility also allows him to play in all situations—whether it’s 5-on-5, the power play, or even killing penalties when needed.
As he continues to grow into a more complete and confident player, Raymond is expected to be a long-term fixture in Detroit’s top six. The Red Wings are building something exciting, and Lucas Raymond is right at the heart of it.
Dylan Larkin
Dylan Larkin is a cornerstone for the Detroit Red Wings, known for his leadership both on and off the ice. He’s the captain of the team and he serves his role pretty well.
As a skilled center, Larkin combines speed, creativity, and grit, making him a constant threat in transition and a reliable playmaker in tight situations. His ability to control the puck and make smart decisions under pressure elevates the entire team’s offensive game.
But Larkin is also a hardworking two-way player who isn’t afraid to dig in defensively or battle along the boards. His relentless work ethic and passion have made him a fan favorite and a respected voice in the locker room. Larkin’s presence is crucial in guiding Detroit’s younger players while driving the team toward competitiveness every night.