The 10 best players from each NHL team: Detroit Red Wings

John Gibson was acquired by the Detroit Red Wings from the Anaheim Ducks in early July 2025, in a move that signaled the team’s commitment to strengthening its goaltending. The veteran netminder brings a wealth of NHL experience and a calm presence in the crease—something the Red Wings had been missing in recent years.

Even though his numbers in Anaheim weren’t always sparkling due to the team in front of him, Gibson consistently showed that he could steal games and stand tall under pressure. In Detroit, surrounded by a more structured defensive group, he has the chance to rediscover his top form and provide the kind of goaltending that helps push a team into playoff contention.

His arrival adds stability and credibility to the Red Wings’ backend, and if he plays to his potential, he could be one of the most impactful acquisitions of the 2025 offseason.