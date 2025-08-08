Sun Life Pro-Am: Steven Stamkos and Zachary Bolduc will be present in Quebec City

The 17th edition of the Sun Life Pro-Am, a hockey event organized in support of children's health and well-being, will be held at the Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City on August 14, and the 2025 edition will pay tribute to the Quebec Nordiques, who left the NHL 30 years ago.

And for the occasion, a number of important NHL players and alumni will be in attendance, including Québécois players David Savard, Marc-Édouard Vlasic, Philip Danault, Mavrik Bourque and two newcomers to the Montreal Canadiens, Joe Veleno and Zachary Bolduc.

Jonathan Marchessault will also be present, and his presence is all the more important as it will have enabled the arrival of two of his teammates with the Nashville Predators, Steven Stamkos and Roman Josi.

These are two very big names in the National Hockey League, and it's a nice gesture on their part to have agreed to follow their teammate Marchessault in this Québécois event.

Stamkos and Josi will be present at the Centre Videotron, wearing jerseys in the colors of the Quebec Nordiques, which should make for some great images:

“Steven Stamkos in a Nordiques uniform, I think it's going to be a flash!

Patrick Couture, one of the event's organizers

Please note that next Thursday, there will be two games, one at 6 p.m. featuring several alumni, including Patrice Bergeron and Simon Gagné, and another at 7:15 p.m. featuring the NHL players named above.

I'll leave you with Mikaël Lalancette's excellent article for all the details and names of the players who'll be there. Getting back to the Habs players who'll be there, well, in Bolduc's case, it'll be a reunion with the Quebec City crowd, where he won the triple crown with the Rempart de Québec in 2023, so it'll be a great moment for him.

Note that many tickets are still on sale, so here's the link for those interested.I'll also leave you the detailed description of the event right here.

