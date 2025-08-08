Misfortune befalls one of the world’s top linemen

Rashawn Slater was on cloud nine going into the 2025 season after signing a record-breaking contract. But his campaign ended before it even began.

The offensive lineman had just signed a 4-year, $113 million deal a few days ago.

This amount made Slater the highest-paid lineman in NFL history.

Alas, euphoria quickly gave way to concern when Slater was carted off the field during today's session.

Examinations confirmed the worst: complete rupture of the patellar tendon, requiring surgery in the next few days.

Slater sidelined for rest of season

The Chargers have announced that Rashawn Slater will be placed on the injured list for the remainder of the season, ending his prospects of contributing in 2025.

A major absence for Justin Herbert and the entire Los Angeles forward, who will have to adjust quickly.

The offensive line, already under pressure, will now have to reorganize without its star player.

The Chargers could count on one of the best, if not the best, blocking duo in the NFL.

The monster Joe Alt will now have the task of being the key blocker on this forward line.

Jim Harbaugh is known as a coach who likes to run the ball with his carriers. We'll now see if the strategy will change somewhat with the loss of Slater.

