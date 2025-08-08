Michkov has a good relationship with Tortorella, despite what happened against the Islanders

If there's one player/coach duo you never thought would work, it's Matvei Michkov and John Tortorella. Although Torts is no longer the Flyers' coach, he left his mark during his time in Philadelphia, and we know he was never afraid to speak his mind. And from what we knew of Michkov and his attitude problems and his defensive side, nobody thought they'd be the perfect duo. Michkov warmed the bench on a few occasions in his rookie season under Tortorella, and even had to watch a few games from the press gallery. There was one time in particular, against the New York Islanders on January 24, 2025, when Michkov had to watch the rest of the game from the players' bench. He'd cheated by leaving the defensive zone too early, which led to the Isles ‘ first goal, and Torts was in a tizzy

The Hockey News recently published an article concerning an interview (in Russian) with Michkov and his relationship with the ebullient coach was discussed. According to the Russian, he and Tortorella have a great relationship, despite what happened in New York.

It's quite surprising that Michkov clarifies that he had a good relationship with Torts despite everything that happened. And he didn't necessarily have to hide since he's no longer his trainer. It's (really) not uncommon for players/former players to speak ill of Tortorella after having worked with him. Michkov could well have thrown him under the bus. Michkov explains that they both understand that it happened under fire and that they couldn't always control their emotions. The 20-year-old winger added that they all have the same goal: to win.

And he also mentioned that Tortorella made a nice gesture during his and Jett Luchanko's baptism of fire:

“Tortorella came into the dressing room before our first game and said: Today, we're going to play for them, fight with them, support them and always help them.”

You can think what you like about Torts, but he's far from a bad person. He's just (very) intense, sometimes too much so, and some people can't stand that. But at the end of the day, he always wants the best for his players and his team.

