Matthew Tkachuk still hasn’t decided whether to undergo surgery this summer

In 2025-26, the Florida Panthers will attempt to win a third Stanley Cup in a row. The club has enjoyed a ton of success over the past three years… which coincides nicely with the arrival of Matthew Tkachuk.The club has reached the Grand Finals in each of Tkachuk's three seasons in Florida, after all.That said, we know that Tkachuk plays a physical style… and that's why he accumulates injuries. Last year, for example, he was injured during the 4 Nations Confrontation… and we wondered whether he'd be able to play in the playoffs. In the end, he made it… but we knew there was a good chance he'd need surgery over the summer. What we're learning today is that not only has the forward not had surgery yet, he doesn't even know if he will.He still hasn't made up his mind.

Matthew Tkachuk tells ESPN that he remains “undecided” about undergoing surgery before the 2025-26 season but acknowledged the possibility that he'll miss “the first two or maybe three months” for the @FlaPanthers if he goes under the knife. #NHL pic.twitter.com/8noHywkucD – Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) August 8, 2025

[content-ads]According to Tkachuk, surgery would mean missing between two and three months of action. So there's a world in which we won't see him until December, for example… or even January, if he waits until the start of the season to make his decision.Remember that February is when the Olympics take place… and it's safe to assume that Tkachuk wants to make sure he's able to play then.If he hasn't had surgery yet, it's probably because the veteran believes he's capable of recovering from his injuries without having to go under the knife. But the longer he waits, the more games he'll miss… and that's not ideal for the Panthers.On the other hand, as long as he's fresh and available for the playoffs, that's fine with the Panthers. In Sunrise, the real season starts in April,so we should have some news in the next few weeks, but we'll have to see when Tkachuk undergoes surgery if he opts for this option. [spacer title='Overtime']- Well done.

Naomi Osaka thanks Montreal and apologizes to Vicky Mboko (Via Naomi Osaka/Threads) pic.twitter.com/As2uEDEfx8– RDS (@RDSca) August 8, 2025

– Wow.

Marty St. Louis was 36 years old in this clip by the way https://t.co/HPOtxQBQlu – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 8, 2025

– Nice read.

The @StLouisBlues bolstered their forward group this offseason with the likes of Pius Suter and Nick Bjugstad. Read more of Lou Korac's feature for @NHLdotcom here: https://t.co/zWLyP8Tkf9 pic.twitter.com/T3sa3wvV7K– NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) August 8, 2025

– News from Blake Wheeler.

Had the pleasure of chatting with former #NHLJets captain Blake Wheeler following the official announcement that he was retiring from NHL. BLOG: Wheeler enjoying retirement https://t.co/qgkLljM77P – Jamie Thomas (@JamieThomasTV) August 8, 2025

– Interesting.