Mason McTavish: how do the Canadiens compare with other teams?

The Canadiens are keeping an eye on Mason McTavish. Jimmy Murphy of RG Media wrote about it recently. The Canadiens, like the Hurricanes, want to be kept in the loop, but in reality, they may have a slightly slimmer chance than the Red Wings… if McTavish is ever traded, that is.Why is that? Because, if McTavish is ever traded, there are two important aspects to consider: the price to be paid to the Ducks and the price to be paid to the player. How does the Canadiens compare to other teams in all this? In terms of the price to be paid to the Ducks, we know that the Ducks would like a young, first-rate right-handed defenseman. For the Red Wings, that would mean Axel Sandin-Pellikka. What about the Canadiens? I don't see the Canadiens trading Reinbacher. Jimmy Murphy and Tony Marinaro, who chatted about the subject yesterday on the Sick Podcast, didn't say anything to lead us to believe that the Habs want to do that either. I'm not surprised. Reinbacher vs. McTavish would be like robbing Paul to pay John.The Canadiens have a lot of faith in Reinbacher, and I don't see the club giving up on the project for a #2 center, no matter how young and good he is in Anaheim. Why shouldn't the Red Wings? Because time is running out in Detroit, where Steve Yzerman's plan isn't working. Bringing in short-term reinforcements could help save his job. Because yes, even though he's a legend, he's under more and more pressure, according to Murphy..

And the other aspect is money. Even if the Canadiens, who could get rid of Carey Price's contract in September, want to get McTavish, they can't offer him too big a contract right now. The Habs are currently $4.8 million over the cap.

Remember that a club can exceed the salary cap by 10% during the off-season. The cap is currently $95.5 million, which means that a club can have a cap of $105.05 million during the summer. The Canadiens still have $4.72 million left. But…

Mason McTavish, who wants a long-term contract (unlike the Ducks, who want a bridge contract), would ask for more money than $4.72 M per year.

Despite the potential departure of Carey Price, the Canadiens would have to comply with the $95.5M cap once the regular season begins.

All of which means that, while it's not impossible to imagine the Habs trimming the fat elsewhere, the arrival of McTavish represents, in the short term, a huge challenge.Especially since the Ducks aren't keen to trade him. Andwith the Ducks' wage bill and the Canadiens' lack of monetary freedom, don't hold your breath for a hostile offer sheet from Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton. To be continued

