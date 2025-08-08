If the Bruins want to trade Pavel Zacha, the Canadiens have to call Boston

Where are the Bruins headed these days? The current administration may say they want to make the playoffs and win, but for the past few months (since the 2025 trade deadline), they've been acting as if a rebuild were on the way.It's like a club that doesn't want to admit to itself that hard times are ahead.Which means that, if need be, this team could listen to what other organizations have to offer in terms of transactions for some of the club's established players. Of the lot? Pavel Zacha. His name isn't currently circulating as such. But Jimmy Murphy brought it up on yesterday's Sick Podcast when asked about a potential option he sees among the top-6 centers who could change addresses. He mentions that this is speculation on his part. But when hipsters speculate, it (sometimes) hides something bigger than a simple idea out of nowhere. [content-ads]We can have our doubts about whether Zacha is better on the wing than at center. However, if the Bruins really want young assets for Zacha, the Canadiens must be thinking about filling their second-center spot,even if a trade between the two rivals would be special.Zacha is 28 years old and under contract for two more years. The sixth overall pick of the 2015 auction earns an average of $4.75 million a year, and at his best, he produces like a second center.

Once again: we don't know if the Bruins really want to say goodbye to him. Nor do we know if the Canadiens have what it takes to pay the Boston club to get Zacha, who can say no to a deal with eight clubs. But that's something to keep in mind, isn't it? [spacer title='Overtime']- Of note.

