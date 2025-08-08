Connor McDavid: 3-4-year contract extension to be signed by practice camp

All that's missing from the career of the best player in the world today, Connor McDavid, is the ultimate accomplishment of winning the Stanley Cup. After losing two finals in a row to the Florida Panthers, 28-year-old McDavid may decide to reconsider his commitment to the Edmonton Oilers, especially with only one season remaining on his contract.

Moreover, with no contract extension in his case, one wonders if #97 is thinking about his future. It's a possibility that he decides to leave the Oilers, but rest assured, Oilers fans, it's not likely to happen.

On the contrary, the latest news is that a contract extension should be signed by training camp, according to Jim Matheson, who has covered the Oilers for countless years.

Will Oilers captain McDavid sign by training camp? Likely, but he will set the terms https://t.co/xqVi6LmTz7 pic.twitter.com/LY33F1Dthw – Edmonton Sun (@Edmontonsun) August 7, 2025

Indeed, Matheson explains in one of his recent articles for the Edmonton Sun that it's highly likely that the matter will be settled in the coming weeks.

What's more, the journalist reports that there will be no bickering or squabbling between the two sides in the negotiations for this next contract, as McDavid will decide everything, and the Oilers will simply say thank you.

He'll decide on the number of years and the salary, and the Oilers will accept directly. We also have an idea of what McDavid's contract, which will start in 2026-2027 when signed, will look like. According to Matheson, #97 will sign a 3-4-year contract with an annual value hovering around $18m. McDavid would therefore not sign a long-term deal, in order to keep himself a certain freedom to leave the Oilers in a few years' time if things haven't gone according to plan.

If he signs a four-year extension, McDavid will be 33 when his contract expires in five years' time, so he could decide to continue his career elsewhere. But for now, there's no question of McDavid leaving his good friend Leon Draisaitl, whom he joined on his honeymoon, alone in Edmonton. The two are very close, and Draisaitl has signed a new eight-year deal at $15 million a year.

In short, McDavid will be with the Oilers for a few more seasons, it's all but assured. It's only a matter of time before we know what his next contract will be, so we can forget for the moment the folly of a Los Angeles podcast, which believes and dreams that McDavid will follow in Wayne Gretzky's footsteps by making the jump from the Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings. [spacer title='Overtime'] – Absolutely incredible.

