Benefit match: David Reinbacher keeps up form against Vinzenz Rohrer’s team

Since David Reinbacher was selected by the Habs in 2023, the kid hasn't played a ton of hockey. Thegood news is that when he does play, he's solid… but he still needs to play games if he's to become a big part of the Habs' blue line in the long term,so the 2025-26 season will be a big one for Reinbacher. He'll want to get to camp and prove that he deserves to start the year in Montreal… even if it's going to be difficult with the arrival of Noah Dobson. But for now, the kid is preparing as best he can… and today he played in a benefit game in Zurich, where he played on the second pair of defensemen for a top-quality team.

David Reinbacher in a charity hockey game today between Swiss , Austrian & German players in Zurich pic.twitter.com/7mWYI66P6b – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 8, 2025

Obviously, Reinbacher's team was far superior to Rohrer's… and logic prevailed: the defender's team won.The "Fiala selection" (Kevin Fiala organized the event) won 10-3.

a decisive 10-3 victory https://t.co/3keePSr2Zz– TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 8, 2025

Ofcourse, you really have to take it and leave it with these results. The guys are there mostly for fun and to keep fit… but also for a good cause. It's worth noting that soccer legend Petr Cech saw some action as goalkeeper for the “Fiala selection”. For those who don't know, he played a few years as a hockey goalkeeper following his soccer career.

After 443 matches in the English Premier League split between Chelsea and Arsenal, Petr Cech decided to take his goalkeeping skills to the ice ( Guardian Football, YT/Czech NHL) pic.twitter.com/aufWJyYw8V– BarDown (@BarDown) July 23, 2025

So we'll see what's in store for Reinbacher (and Rohrer) over the next few weeks, but the defenseman will be especially spied on in camp.The best we can wish for him is to avoid injury this season. Because he really, really needs a full season, whether in Montreal or Laval.

