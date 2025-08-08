A disgusting pre-game routine for Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has a very special way of preparing for his pre-game ritual.

Josh Allen revealed, without embarrassment, that he makes himself throw up on purpose before jumping on the field and playing an NFL game. It's simply part of his routine. It's a pretty special ritual. Josh Allen is probably the best quarterback in the NFL right now. He's getting better every year, and he's the heart and soul of the Buffalo Bills

A mental ritual

Beyond the physical aspect, it would appear to be a psychological trigger.

Some athletes have specific routines for entering their optimum performance zone: music, meditation, repetitive gestures… or, in Allen's case, a more extreme act.

Although unorthodox, this habit doesn't seem to affect his performance. In fact, Allen continues to establish himself as one of the NFL's top quarterbacks, leading the Bills to several winning seasons.

This atypical ritual thus becomes further proof that mental preparation of athletes can take very unexpected forms.

With the 2025 NFL season fast approaching, Josh Allen is preparing to write a new chapter with the Buffalo Bills.

The star quarterback enters this campaign with a single mission: to lead his team to the Super Bowl.

But this year, the pressure is greater than ever. After several bitter playoff eliminations, Buffalo needs to turn the corner. Surrounded by a solid group and an ever-competitive defense, Allen is more determined than ever to deliver the goods.

This content was created with the help of AI.