1st choice: “Keaton Verhoeff will seriously threaten Gavin McKenna”

The 2026 draft is likely to be a lot more exciting than this summer's. Not only is there a certain Gavin McKenna who we're hearing more and more about, but there are also several other good prospects who shouldn't be overlooked.

While McKenna is pretty much guaranteed to be selected at the very top, there's a certain Keaton Verhoeff who could warm his behind.Hold on to that name, it's likely to make a lot of pairs of eyes widen.Verhoeff is a 6 foot 4 inch right-handed defenseman. Butthat's not all: he can do it all on the ice: he's the perfect prototype that has every manager salivating. The Hlinka-Gretzky Cup will be a good way to see him play in August, as he's captain of the Canadiens.

Not only is Keaton Verhoeff going to make the World Junior team, but he's also going to give Gavin McKenna a run for the money for No. 1 overall between now and June 2026.

Realistically, he doesn't seem to have any weaknesses. He's big and tall (6 feet, 4 inches and 212 pounds), has quite a skating stroke for his size and has an excellent, powerful and accurate shot. What's more, Verhoeff has great vision and is more than responsible defensively.Some see him as an Aaron Ekblad with greater offensive potential. Inshort, Verhoeff has what it takes to threaten McKenna for the top spot in the upcoming draft. There aren't many right-handed defensemen in the world with all these attributes.When I tell you he's got quite a shot, take a look for yourself with this short video showing his highlights from last season.

Have you been following Keaton Verhoeff One of the WHL's top rookies last season – 6'4, right-shot, smooth skating, high IQ, and a rocket from the point Coaches love his all-around game, and if his development stays on track, he could push for the No. 2 pick… maybe even… pic.twitter.com/2OtRnrCtAK– McKeen's Hockey (@mckeenshockey) August 7, 2025

Verhoeff played with the Victoria Royals for the last two years, where he scored 45 points, including 21 goals, in 63 games in 2024-25. But he (too) opted to play in the NCAA with the University of North Dakota in 2025-26. His Royals teammate, Cole Reschny, will also go to North Dakota next year. Interestingly, he was born in June 2008, making him one of the youngest players in the 2026 draft, which is also true for many. Some even see him becoming a better defenseman than Matthew Schaefer, the last first-ever draft pick. The stats speak for themselves:

Keaton Verhoeff vs Matthew Schaefer D-1 stats Verhoeff 6'4 RHD (WHL Victoria Royals) 63GP 21G 24A 45P Schaefer 6'2 LHD, OHL (Erie Otters) 56GP 3G 14A 17P – The Prospect Don (@TheProspectDon) August 8, 2025

Verhoeff and McKenna have an extremely important season ahead of them in the NCAA, and the latter absolutely must not take next season lightly.

