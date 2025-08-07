“You inspired me”: Martin St-Louis tells Patrik Laine after scoring his first Montreal goal

The Montreal Canadiens have released a video to look back on the 2024-2025 season, in which the club quickly goes over several important moments of the season. It's pretty fast-paced (even if it's over 20 minutes long) in terms of pace, but it's a reminder of what happened on the ice, basically. Here's the YouTube link, for those interested. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HIfxTH7Z4N4 But between the many moments on the ice, there are also moments where we see some of the discussions in the dressing room between Martin St-Louis and his players.It's a good move on the part of the Habs to show this, since fans like to go behind the scenes of the sport. It also helps to get the word out about the club at a time when the off-season is… really dead.And on that subject, there's one scene that's particularly striking. In the seventh minute of the video, we see Patrik Laine's return from his knee injury. He scored a goal in a 2-1 win over the Islanders. #PatrickContrePatrikAfter the game, Martin St-Louis made an emotional speech about Laine[content-ads]

Basically, the Canadiens' coach stressed that, although he didn't know everything the Finn had done to get back into the game (there was the injury with the Habs, but also his difficult last few months in Columbus), he was impressed by his return to action. St-Louis handed him the puck for his first goal as a member of the Canadiens, saying this:

In my eyes, you've inspired me. Thank you very much.

Martin St-Louis to Patrik Laine

Laine won't have it easy in 2025-2026. He's in the last year of his contract, and he'll have to fight for playing time on the top-6 and the first wave of the powerplay.Nothing's guaranteed.But a video like this one, in which we see him scoring in spades on his return from injury, reminds us just how much he can help a club… when he plays the right way. He's not the player we saw at the end of the season and in the playoffs last spring. But it's up to him to bring that player back to the ice, and into the hearts of the fans as well

– Really.

– Roger McQueen's turn to leave the CHL for American colleges.