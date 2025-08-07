Victoria Mboko is champion of the National Bank Open in Montreal

For those of you who follow tennis, you've probably noticed that Victoria Mboko is a very talented player. The Congolese-born Canadian has been surprising everyone at the National Bank Open since the start of the women's tournament in Montreal. In the round of 16, Mboko faced the world's second-ranked racket, Coco Gauff. She won easily in two sets, 6-4, 6-1. She also eliminated Elena Rybakina, ranked 12th in the world, and tonight, in the grand final, she had to defeat Naomi Osaka. The young tennis player, only 18 years old, finally beat Osaka in three sets, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

SHE DID IT! Victoria Mboko wins the National Bank Open. Full details: https: //t.co/0DFTQVVy4t pic.twitter.com/p7RForTwRV– RDS (@RDSca) August 8, 2025

Incredible.Mboko became the first Canadian to win the OBN in Montreal. Need I remind you that she's only 18 years old?This victory perfectly highlights the start of a career. And what better way for Mboko to break into the world top-25 than with this victory.

With her win in Montreal, Victoria Mboko is now the highest-ranked Canadian on the WTA Tour! #OBN25 pic.twitter.com/GvRmThQ8EZ – RDS (@RDSca) August 8, 2025

[content-ads]Interestingly, as RDS reports in this piece, Osaka was Mboko's childhood idol.When it comes to fairytales, this is one of them.

Unfortunately, Osaka didn't do a very good job, not even taking the time to congratulate Mboko…

Very disappointed with Osaka, to be honest… Mboko deserved to be congratulated at the very least… even if the Japanese girl didn't appreciate the crowd… She's 27… she's the mother of a daughter. She knew Mboko saw her as an idol… – Frédérique Guay (@frederiqueguay) August 8, 2025

While it's a shame for the Canadiens, since she's her idol, Mboko can leave with a smile on her face and the pride of having defeated all those big names in her path. Watch the victory trade below, and more importantly, the young player's reaction.

Remember the name… VICTORIA MBOKO 18 years old and a WTA 1000 CHAMPION in Montreal Her FIRST WTA Title and she's skyrocketed to a career high ranking of No. 25pic.twitter.com/6oqdh4evlg– Barstool Tennis (@StoolTennis) August 8, 2025

Osaka seemed unbeatable recently. She appeared confident and few believed Mboko could beat her, but with what she's shown us throughout the tournament, she couldn't be overlooked. Leading the final set 5-1, she trailed 40-15, but pulled off a sublime shot to start the comeback.

A SENSATIONAL MBOKO RETURN! pic.twitter.com/5OfWtFdMr4 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 8, 2025

No, but, what an incredible shot.

Decidedly, this win in front of Canadian fans will do her a world of good and will clearly give her a lot of confidence going forward. The way she was playing, this certainly isn't her last title. [spacer title='Overtime'] – These are good choices.

Who from the current edition of the Montreal Canadiens will (or won't) see their name on the ceiling of the Bell Centre? The man nicknamed the historian of the Canadiens, Carl Lavigne, has spoken! #hockey #mtl #canadiens #radio pic.twitter.com/c0nRMSUlUv– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) August 7, 2025

– It'll be interesting to see how much he asks.

A new contract by camp for McDavid? https://t.co/rKi1u5Yn0l – TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 7, 2025

–