News

Victoria Mboko is champion of the National Bank Open in Montreal
Michaël Petit
Victoria Mboko is champion of the National Bank Open in Montreal
Credit: https://x.com/RDSca/status/1953612569664451050

For those of you who follow tennis, you've probably noticed that Victoria Mboko is a very talented player. The Congolese-born Canadian has been surprising everyone at the National Bank Open since the start of the women's tournament in Montreal. In the round of 16, Mboko faced the world's second-ranked racket, Coco Gauff. She won easily in two sets, 6-4, 6-1. She also eliminated Elena Rybakina, ranked 12th in the world, and tonight, in the grand final, she had to defeat Naomi Osaka. The young tennis player, only 18 years old, finally beat Osaka in three sets, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Incredible.Mboko became the first Canadian to win the OBN in Montreal. Need I remind you that she's only 18 years old?This victory perfectly highlights the start of a career. And what better way for Mboko to break into the world top-25 than with this victory.

[content-ads]Interestingly, as RDS reports in this piece, Osaka was Mboko's childhood idol.When it comes to fairytales, this is one of them.

Unfortunately, Osaka didn't do a very good job, not even taking the time to congratulate Mboko…

While it's a shame for the Canadiens, since she's her idol, Mboko can leave with a smile on her face and the pride of having defeated all those big names in her path. Watch the victory trade below, and more importantly, the young player's reaction.

Osaka seemed unbeatable recently. She appeared confident and few believed Mboko could beat her, but with what she's shown us throughout the tournament, she couldn't be overlooked. Leading the final set 5-1, she trailed 40-15, but pulled off a sublime shot to start the comeback.

No, but, what an incredible shot.

Decidedly, this win in front of Canadian fans will do her a world of good and will clearly give her a lot of confidence going forward. The way she was playing, this certainly isn't her last title. [spacer title='Overtime'] – These are good choices.

– It'll be interesting to see how much he asks.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!