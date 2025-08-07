Top-5: the Canadiens’ unrestricted free agents in 2026

We often talk about the 2025 off-season these days… because it's 2025. It makes sense, I guess,but the Canadiens need to think ahead. Who, a year from now, will be in a position to leave the Habs as an uncompensated free agent if nothing changes between now and then? Here are five players to watch within the organization. Marc Del Gaizo and Nate Clurman, who will be in Laval until proven otherwise, didn't crack my top-5.5. Alex BelzileWe don't know what role awaits him in 2025-2026, but it wouldn't be illogical to see him go to Laval. The Québécois is a good veteran who chose to return home this year, and wherever he plays, he'll have a positive impact on others.

The Rocket saluted Alex Belzile's return to Laval. Classy move. pic.twitter.com/KGfcsdjIIH – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) December 9, 2023

4. Samuel BlaisThe Québécois has been brought to town to bring sandpaper. If he plays his part well, he might be able to bring some toughness to the Habs' fourth line, but his place in the NHL isn't assured.3. Kaapo KahkonenEven if he has a chance of playing in Laval, he'll have an important role to play: providing depth in front of the net. Because if a goalie gets hurt in Montreal and Kahkonen is down there, he can help out in the NHL by letting Jacob Fowler develop with the Rocket. And by (potentially) playing in Laval, the veteran would be supporting one of the organization's diamonds. It's a role not to be taken lightly, in my eyes.

#Habs Jakub Dobes on Kaapo Kahkonen arrival “This is my third year pro. Every single year, I fight for my spot, I fight for my position. It's nothing new to me. I will come prepared to camp and try to make the team. I'm really confident in my abilities.” (courtesy of BPM… pic.twitter.com/efdRcOVtpx– Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) July 13, 2025

2. Patrik LaineWe don't need to remind you how much pressure Laine will be under this year, do we? He'll want to prove to everyone – not just the Habs – that he can be an impact player. But to do that, he'll have to be consistent and fight for his place in the sun.1. Mike MathesonMike Matheson is a top-notch defenseman who has been eating up minutes for the past three years in Montreal. I'm of the opinion that the Habs can't let him go and that he's very important despite the arrival of Noah Dobson and the emergence of Lane Hutson.The Canadiens need to extend his contract.

Being one injury away from being in trouble isn't a good game plan → https://t.co/bc282kH6mq – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) July 23, 2025

We'll end this by reminding everyone that Carey Price's contract is also a year away from expiring. Management must be looking forward to getting him off the club's books, which could happen next month. Otherwise, on July 1, 2026, it will surely be over.

– His return will be one to watch.

– I love this.