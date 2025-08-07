The cause of death of young Joseph Gingras is now known

The world of student sports has been struck by a heartbreaking loss. Joseph Gingras, a 21-year-old football player from Mont-Saint-Hilaire, died in a tragic accident on Highway 20 during the night of August 5-6.

According tothe Sûreté du Québec, the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi-trailer parked near a rest area, before bursting into flames. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial findings suggest that speed may have contributed to the accident. The semi-trailer was legally immobilized. Authorities are continuing their analysis to shed full light on this tragedy.

Joseph Gingras was well known in the college network for his exceptional talent and leadership. With the Lauréats du Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, he had twice lifted the prestigious Bol d'or. Recently recruited by the Université de Montréal Carabins, he was about to embark on a promising new phase in his career.

A shock to the football community

The news of his death has sent shockwaves through the sporting community. Teammates, coaches and friends mourn a respected athlete and inspiring teammate. Sébastien Deschamps, his former coach, recalled Joseph's exceptional commitment: “He embodied rigor, passion and resilience.”

The Carabins team has put resources in place to support its members through this difficult period. Their head coach Marco Iadeluca expressed the collective sadness: “Even though he hadn't yet played for us, Joseph had already made his mark.”

His death leaves a huge void in the hearts of those who knew him. His memory will live on, through his career and the impact he left behind.

