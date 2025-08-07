Staying in Charlevoix: the Habs come close to imitating the Kings for their game in Quebec City

On September 30, the Canadiens will be in Quebec City for a warm-up game at the Centre Vidéotron. On the28th, the Sens will play another game in Quebec City, this time against the Devils.Last year, it was the Kings who came to Quebec City in a saga that caused quite a stir. The public money invested in the project (while part of the public sector was on strike) didn't go down well, but the Kings also visited the Charlevoix region when they were in the province. And today, CIHO FM reports that the Habs came very close to doing the same thing this year.There were talks… but it all fell through.Remember that the Habs have already visited the region in the past. It was in 2010, when Jacques Martin was at the helm of the team.

In the CIHO FM text, we learn that the club had initially asked for arrangements to spend two days on the ice, arrangements that the local authorities seemed willing to offer.

It's also worth noting that the Senators didn't get in touch with the people in Charlevoix to arrange a stay there.Obviously, this is a shame for the region, which could have benefited from a good turnout for a few days. For the Canadiens, though, the question is whether their change of heart about a stay in Charlevoix opens the door to the possibility of a stay elsewhere in Quebec during their camp.We've seen the club hold closed retreats in Mont-Tremblant in recent years: could we see the Habs in the region again? It‘s possible,but what seems clear at the moment is that the Habs won't be coming to Charlevoix for their practice camp. Too bad.[spacer title='Overtime']- I can't wait to see him this season.

