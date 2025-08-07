Star defensive midfielder involved in road accident

Carolina Panthers star cornerback Jaycee Horn was more scared than hurt in a car accident in Charlotte.

Jaycee Horn was in his Mercedes SUV on his way to Panthers practice in rainy weather and was involved in a major collision with two other cars.

TRENDING #Panthers star cornerback Jaycee Horn got into an accident in his black Mercedes-Maybach SUV with a pickup truck at an intersection today. Miraculously, Horn came out of it without serious injuries and should be able to practice again soon. pic.twitter.com/OexGQZRmXN – MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 7, 2025

Fortunately for the defensive player, he suffered no injuries and will be able to rejoin his teammates in practice very soon

An important element in the Panthers' progress

After several injury-plagued seasons, Jaycee Horn is finally ready to show his full potential.

A first-round pick in 2021, Horn has performed at a very high level when healthy, but consistency has eluded him due to multiple physical ailments.

This summer, he arrives at camp in great shape and with the firm intention of establishing himself as a true pillar of the Panthers' defense. His speed, aggressive coverage and instinct for the game make him a valuable asset in a competitive division.

If Horn can avoid the infirmary, he could well become one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

This content was created with the help of AI.