Playing with the Maple Leafs: Michael Pezzetta realizes “a little boy’s dream”
Félix Forget
On July 1, Michael Pezzetta signed a contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The forward, who spent nearly a decade in the Habs organization (he was drafted in 2016), surpassed expectations by playing 200 games in a Habs uniform.For a sixth-round pick, regardless of production, that's a nice accomplishment. The Canadiens, that said, didn't really have room for the right Pezz anymore, so he decided to leave. And because he grew up in Toronto, he quickly became a Maple Leafs fan as a youngster… and today, when he'll be wearing the club's uniform, he admits it's all still a bit surreal.That's what he said in an interview for the NHLPA website, claiming he's fulfilling “a little guy's dream”.

[content-ads]Pezz explains that those around him are also excited to see him become a member of the Maple Leafs. One of his friends recently wrote that he “still can't believe it” that Pezzetta is now with the Leafs, and one senses that the main interested party shares some of that sentiment. But what's also interesting is to see him see how similar the Montreal and Toronto markets are. This means he's on familiar ground: he knows what it's like to play in a market that eats hockey, andalso one in which there's a ton of pressure.Aswesaw in Montreal, Pezzetta is a guy who gives 110% on the ice. Andwhile he won't be the one to make Mitch Marner forget him, he could be a great piece of support in Toronto. We wish him the best of luck… except against the CH, of course, hehe.

