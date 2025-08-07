Playing with the Maple Leafs: Michael Pezzetta realizes “a little boy’s dream”

On July 1, Michael Pezzetta signed a contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The forward, who spent nearly a decade in the Habs organization (he was drafted in 2016), surpassed expectations by playing 200 games in a Habs uniform.For a sixth-round pick, regardless of production, that's a nice accomplishment. The Canadiens, that said, didn't really have room for the right Pezz anymore, so he decided to leave. And because he grew up in Toronto, he quickly became a Maple Leafs fan as a youngster… and today, when he'll be wearing the club's uniform, he admits it's all still a bit surreal.That's what he said in an interview for the NHLPA website, claiming he's fulfilling “a little guy's dream”.

Growing up idolizing former @MapleLeafs captain Mats Sundin and chasing down NHL stars, Toronto-born Michael Pezzetta is eager to hit the ice with his childhood team this October – NHLPA (@NHLPA) August 6, 2025

[content-ads]Pezz explains that those around him are also excited to see him become a member of the Maple Leafs. One of his friends recently wrote that he “still can't believe it” that Pezzetta is now with the Leafs, and one senses that the main interested party shares some of that sentiment. But what's also interesting is to see him see how similar the Montreal and Toronto markets are. This means he's on familiar ground: he knows what it's like to play in a market that eats hockey, andalso one in which there's a ton of pressure.Aswesaw in Montreal, Pezzetta is a guy who gives 110% on the ice. Andwhile he won't be the one to make Mitch Marner forget him, he could be a great piece of support in Toronto. We wish him the best of luck… except against the CH, of course, hehe.

Since it's Sidney Crosby's birthday, here's a fun story about him with a Habs player. When Nick Suzuki went to the NHL media tour in Vegas 2022, his luggage got lost. Luckily for him, a tailor for NHL players was in town and lent Suzuki a customized pair of jeans belonging to a… pic.twitter.com/KJHIq9LkGP– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 7, 2025

How big of a step will Juraj Slafkovsky take this season?@BWildeMTL: “I think he's kind of thinking more in terms of 65-70 (points), and I think that Slafkovsky is going to get there “#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/S1MfOzBQPZ – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) August 7, 2025

