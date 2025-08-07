News

No, Max Pacioretty would not fit in Montreal
Raphael Simard
The Canadiens have been on the move this summer, but not via the free agent market, as both Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc have been acquired via trade. Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc were both acquired via trade, while Kent Hughes' summer is not over, as his team is still linked to several names, including Max Pacioretty. The former Habs Captain

Michael Traikos put the question to guest Drew Shore and Shore said yes, he thinks he could be an important addition. He reminded people that he can still be useful to a team.Ryan Kennedy believes that Pacioretty is the Dead Pool of hockey, because despite all the injuries, he always comes back in top form.In 37 regular-season games, Pacio had 13 points, and in the playoffs, he had eight in 11 games. Could he be a good fit in Montreal? Personally, I don't see his usefulness, and I don't see how it could work, seeing as how it ended the first stint [content-ads]. I understand that it's not the same direction, but anyway, the attack already looks well-stocked.Caufield-Suzuki-SlafkovskyLaine-Dach-DemidovBolduc-Newhook-AndersonBlais-Evans-GallagherWhere could we insert the former Habs captain into this starting lineup?

– The five Habs prospects with a shot at the World Juniors.

