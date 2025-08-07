No, Max Pacioretty would not fit in Montreal

The Canadiens have been on the move this summer, but not via the free agent market, as both Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc have been acquired via trade. Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc were both acquired via trade, while Kent Hughes' summer is not over, as his team is still linked to several names, including Max Pacioretty. The former Habs Captain

Max Pacioretty is favoured to either stay with the Leafs or join the Canadiens once again. What do you think is the best move? THN hosts @Michael_Traikos @THNRyanKennedy, and special guest @Drew22Shore discuss the latest trade rumours and more on The Big… pic.twitter.com/6QCOoevJsd– The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) August 7, 2025

Michael Traikos put the question to guest Drew Shore and Shore said yes, he thinks he could be an important addition. He reminded people that he can still be useful to a team.Ryan Kennedy believes that Pacioretty is the Dead Pool of hockey, because despite all the injuries, he always comes back in top form.In 37 regular-season games, Pacio had 13 points, and in the playoffs, he had eight in 11 games. Could he be a good fit in Montreal? Personally, I don't see his usefulness, and I don't see how it could work, seeing as how it ended the first stint [content-ads]. I understand that it's not the same direction, but anyway, the attack already looks well-stocked.Caufield-Suzuki-SlafkovskyLaine-Dach-DemidovBolduc-Newhook-AndersonBlais-Evans-GallagherWhere could we insert the former Habs captain into this starting lineup?

No, Pacio wouldn't be a good fit in Montreal, especially at 36+ in his prime.

Keith Tkachuk doesn't see Brady anywhere but Ottawahttps://t.co/doWfj0bpAK– RDS (@RDSca) August 7, 2025

– Holy Ovi.

Alex Ovechkin argues with referees to give him an assist and threatens to hit Nail Yakupov while mic'd up during “Match of the Year” https://t.co/UZ0lQsIgGW – RMNB (@rmnb) August 7, 2025

