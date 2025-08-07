“I would really consider the idea of Arber Xhekaj playing on the wing in the NHL.”

Arber Xhekaj is a very popular player in Montreal. The defenseman, who has never been drafted, has been a great success story for the Montreal organization in recent years.To see a guy invited to a development camp and force management's hand to become an NHL player is a great story.That said, Xhekaj is in a special position in Montreal. We know he's an extremely tough guy with some interesting assets… but he's a victim of the organization's surplus of left-handed defensemen. And when everyone's healthy, it's not absurd to think that he's only the team's seventh defenseman.But in the eyes of some, Xhekaj is a player who brings too many positive elements to be left on the press gallery… and that makes the idea of sending him to the wing one that simply won't die. And just yesterday, Brian Wilde talked about it again on Tony Marinaro's Sick Podcast:

I would definitely consider the idea of Arber Xhekaj playing wing in the NHL.

Brian Wilde

And in fact, the idea of sending Xhekaj to the wing is defensible. We know that his defensive game has been criticized at times, but above all, we know that he has a tendency to be undisciplined.Losing a defenseman for two minutes (or even more, if he fights) hurts… but losing a winger for a few minutes is easier to handle.And of course, the idea of seeing Arber play on the same line as his brother Florian one day would be a great story.That said, Xhekaj still has to be interested in making the switch.It's an idea that, for better or worse, simply won't die. I have a feeling that, for the time being, considering the fact that the Habs have more NHL-calibre depth on the wing than on the blue line, we won't be giving it a try…But I wouldn't be surprised if, one day, we see him playing on the wing. And I have a feeling that if the Canadiens sell him on the project (the idea of playing on the same line as his brother could tip the balance, in my opinion), there's a way of convincing him to give it a try.

