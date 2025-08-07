Arch Manning has made his decision for the future NFL Draft

Arch Manning enters his first season as an NCAA starting quarterback under great pressure. However, he's already made up his mind about the NFL draft.

Manning family patriarch Archie surprised many fans and observers with a statement about the rumors surrounding his eldest child, Cooper:

Archie Manning predicts his grandson Arch won't declare for the 2026 NFL Draft: “Arch won't do that. He'll be at Texas.

“ NEW: Archie Manning predicts grandson Arch will not declare for 2026 NFL Draft: “Arch isn't going to do that. He'll be at Texas.” (via @TexasMonthly)https://t.co/hawuy5yH43 pic.twitter.com/EjzDo7vv3E – On3 (@On3sports) August 7, 2025

Still enrolled with the University of Texas Longhorns, Arch Manning will be entering a season crucial to his development. But if his grandfather is to be believed, the young prodigy plans to stay there at least one more year before thinking about the NFL.

A decision that could change the dynamics of the 2026 draft

Arch Manning's refusal to declare for the upcoming draft, if confirmed, could upset the plans of several rebuilding teams. à

The Manning name remains one of the most coveted in American football, and any decision related to Arch is closely scrutinized.

He was already tipped to become the very first overall pick next April. Let's bet that in 2027, he'll also be considered a special player for those franchises able to secure the first overall selection.

This content was created with the help of AI.