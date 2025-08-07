Alouettes confirm bad news with Dequoy

The Alouettes are preparing for their second consecutive game in front of Montreal fans. However, the Sparrows will have to do without the services of Marc-Antoine Dequoy for the duel against the Edmonton Elks.

The star marauder is suffering from a shoulder injury and has been placed on the injured list for one game

Defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy, injured in the last game, will miss Friday night's match-up.

The news was confirmed by the Montreal club's medical team after Dequoy underwent a full assessment earlier this week. Although the exact nature of the injury has not been specified, we do know that the player's state of health will not allow him to take part in this 9th week of CFL activities.

A heavy loss for the defensive unit

Dequoy's absence is a major blow for the Montreal team, as he had established himself as one of the best Canadiens in his position since the start of the season.

His speed, flair and versatility in coverage have been major assets in the Alouettes' defensive success to date.

He is a key player not only on the field, but also in the team environment. Defensive coordinator Noel Thorpe doesn't hesitate to use the Carabins product in several different roles against opposing forwards.

The Alouettes must bounce back after a disappointing performance against the Roughriders last Saturday at Percival-Molson Stadium.

It's the reality of football that depth players must seize the opportunity to be starters and starters in the Sparrows' defensive unit.

This content was created with the help of AI.